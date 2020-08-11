Chic Dreams: You Need to Gift Yourself This Cozy PJ Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there anything better than waking up after a seriously restful night’s sleep? Maybe you got eight or nine hours of pure, uninterrupted bliss, entangled with only the sweetest dreams — the kind that make you feel happy when you wake up, not upset. Even better is when you’re not in any rush to get out of bed. There’s nothing on your schedule. Just total relaxation.

What’s one thing that would make this scenario even better? An adorable and soft pair of pajamas. There is no way you imagined yourself in that peaceful scenario wearing a ratty old tee and basketball shorts, right? We’re talking about an ideal situation here. Want to know what ours looks like? It all starts with this pair of PJs!

Get the LANREMON Crewneck PJ Set for just $29 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

You don’t need a pair of pure silk pajamas to sleep through the night in luxury. As long as you’re feeling cozy and cute, you’ve already nailed the concept. Honestly, you might sleep even better knowing you grabbed this set for under $30 rather than paying hundreds for another!

The first piece in this set is a long-sleeve top with a crew neckline and dropped shoulders for an effortless look that adds a new sense of chicness to sleepwear. Accompanying this top is a pair of shorts, featuring not only pockets, but an elasticized waist with a drawstring for some much-appreciated, stretchy comfort!

Get the LANREMON Crewneck PJ Set for just $29 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This set is made of a soft cotton blend that’s lightweight enough for year-round wear. The pieces have a loose fit, but they’re not so baggy that you’ll feel like you’re wearing a potato sack. They’re honestly so cute that you might start mixing and matching the pieces with other items in your wardrobe and wearing them out and about instead of just to bed!

This set is currently available in 12 different colors/patterns. There are multiple tie-dye variations, from blue, to pink, to a mix of both (plus some green), as well as florals and solids. There’s a leopard print version too, featuring a wider neckline. Check them all out and don’t be afraid to gift one to yourself! You totally deserve it!

Get the LANREMON Crewneck PJ Set for just $29 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from LANREMON here and see more sleep sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!