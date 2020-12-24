Shoppers Are Buying Multiple Pairs of These Tie-Dye Lounge Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s safe to say we’ve worn out our existing loungewear this year. An upgrade is long overdue — especially as we head into the cold winter months. But before we settle on a new pair of lounge pants, we have to make sure they fulfill certain criteria! In addition to being comfortable and having a flattering fit, they must have an affordable price tag.

As luck would have it, we found a pair that hits all of the marks. These pants from Leggings Depot are exactly what we need, and shoppers agree. In fact, multiple owners confess to picking up more than one pair!

Leggings Depot Women’s Popular Comfortable Casual Solid and Print Pajama Lounge Pants

Get the Leggings Depot Women’s Popular Comfortable Casual Solid and Print Pajama Lounge Pants for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2020 but are subject to change.

These mid-rise lounge pants have a roomy, flare-like silhouette and a wide waistband with a drawstring tie. They’re made from a stretchy material that’s lightweight and easy to wear. They also come with pockets — the cherry on top of their casual, convenient vibe. While they may available in a slew of patterns and prints, the tie-dye options are at the top of our list. There are plenty of aspects of 2020 we would prefer to leave in the past, but tie-dye isn’t one of them!

At the moment, a pair of these lounge pants won’t cost you more than $20, which is precisely why shoppers are returning for more. One reviewer even claims to have purchased seven more pairs after the success of their initial order. Color Us impressed!

The word on the street (or the Amazon product page, more specifically) is that these pants will put your most beloved sweats to shame. They may be too thin to wear outside in the winter, but they’re ideal for relaxing at home. Considering how many people are thrilled with their purchase, we’re eager to join the club and pick up as many pairs as we can. Here’s to a cozy 2021!

