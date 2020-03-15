This Levi’s Varsity Jacket Is the True Answer to a Sporty-Chic Style

Sporty-chic. It’s truly a style that eludes us. We see so many influencers, models and even fashionistas on the street perfecting it from head to toe, and yet every time we try to replicate their looks, we just end up looking sloppy or lazy!

But that’s exactly the thing. This is sporty-chic we’re talking about, not just sporty. Yes, you can go for the sneakers, the leggings and the dad hat, as you should — but if you want the look to really have the proper effect, you need a reliable outfit finisher to pull it all together!

Get the Levi’s Mixed Media Bomber Jacket starting at just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Stick with Us here, because this varsity jacket isn’t the same kind you’d see high schoolers running around town wearing. This is next level, as expected from Levi’s. Levi’s may have perfected denim, but we’re so glad the brand didn’t stop there — because pieces like this are everything!

Reviewers say this varsity bomber jacket is effortlessly cool, and they love how it’s so unique without being flashy. They guarantee that it’s the best bomber jacket you’ll ever buy. Why? Because of its outstanding quality, amazing comfort factor, not-too-tight, not-too-loose fit and, of course, that great value. They say this is a super rare find, and we second that — so we shouldn’t let it slip by!

Get the Levi’s Mixed Media Bomber Jacket starting at just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This jacket is one to make itself known. The mixed media design is simply genius, and we love that there are four different versions available right now. If you’re into the look of the faux-leather torso and faux-suede sleeves, there are green and navy versions for you. More into the faux-wool torso with the faux-leather sleeves? There are actually two navy and black styles to choose from!

Regardless of which version of this Levi’s jacket you choose, you’ll find a zip and snap-button closure, as well as ribbing with stripe details at the cuffs, hem and neckline. Check out the inside to find a cozy and warm lining too! There is so much to love here, we can see why shoppers are receiving compliments every time they wear it.

So maybe you felt like you were always picked last in the past when it came to best-dressed lists, but not anymore. This jacket guarantees that you’re not only going to make the team, but easily secure your spot as the MVP!

Get the Levi’s Mixed Media Bomber Jacket starting at just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Levi’s here and other coats, jackets and vests at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!