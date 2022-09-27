Score This Bestselling Batwing Sweater for Up to 40% Off on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a major deal? Usually, we find the best sale prices happen in between seasons — so right now, you may expect to save big on summer styles. But luckily, there are still plenty of hidden gems to wear now and well into the winter months!

In these instances, we like to check out Amazon to score steals, and we were thrilled to find this sweater from LILLUSORY up for grabs. It’s a massive bestseller with thousands of five-star reviews, and you can grab one just in time for fall for a whopping 40% off — or even more!

See it!

Get the LILLUSORY Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater (originally $55) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Quite frankly, we can’t think of a single person who wouldn’t look fabulous in this flattering sweater. It has a poncho style with looser sleeves and a boxy fit in the bodice, but from the elbow down to the wrist, the sleeves are fitted — making the knit feel more elegant. This type of design is incredibly easy to wear casually, but it can quickly be dressed up if you’re going out to dinner. In fact, it reminds Us of similar pieces from high-end brands — we’re talking designer, people! The cherry on top is the loose turtleneck, which adds extra warmth and fashionable flair!

See it!

Get the LILLUSORY Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater (originally $55) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater is already marked down, but you can also virtually clip the extra 20% off coupon to snag an even deeper discount. We aren’t certain how long this promo is going to last, so this is your chance to save a nice chunk of change. You may even be compelled to scoop up the sweater in more than one color, and we wouldn’t blame you — there are plenty of shades to choose from. It’s available in a vast array of hues that all look seriously stunning. Since we’re settling into the early days of autumn, what better way to celebrate the season than by stocking up on knits like this?

See it: Get the LILLUSORY Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater (originally $55) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from LILLUSORY and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!