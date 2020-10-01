This Oversize Cashmere Sweater Can Totally Double as a Cute, Short Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Did the summer feel like it just passed Us by? It’s like we blinked and it was already Labor Day, and now we’re in the middle of fall. It’s crazy! We’re planning on fully embracing the fall season, especially when it comes to the fashion.

It’s primetime sweater weather, and we’re ready to cozy up in all of our favorite knits. The next one on our shopping list is definitely this cashmere-blend one from Liny Xin! It’s perfectly oversized, and it’s even long enough to wear as a cute dress.

Get the Liny Xin Women’s Cashmere Oversized Loose Knitted Crew Neck Sweater for just $37, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re worried about the length of this sweater being too short, shoppers say that it’s a perfect fit. The one-size-only factor might be a bit scary, but you can take a look at the reviews to see that shoppers both short and tall love the length and fit. You can wear this sweater with leggings or tights, or with whatever other pants you want!

The knit material is also top notch! This sweater is made from a wool and cashmere blend that’s warm and as soft as can be. Usually cashmere is pretty expensive, so we’re surprised that we found a luxe sweater like this one for under $40!

Shoppers love this cashmere sweater so much that they’re vowing to get it in more colors! It’s super affordable and can look great no matter where you’re headed. It’s comfortable, cozy and has a polished look to it. It’s the perfect sweater for you to wear throughout the fall season. We all have those couple of sweaters we wear on repeat, and we have a feeling that this cashmere one from Liny Xin is going to become our new favorite!

