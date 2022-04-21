Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Being a parent is a full-time job — and by full-time, we mean 24/7. The love you have for your children makes it all worth it, and there’s nothing better than seeing them smile, but let’s not pretend that things are always easy. Even something as essential and frequent as feeding your kids can lead to many tears and tantrums.

Some baby and toddler food is simply unappealing, while others are way too expensive or completely unhealthy. It can also be time-consuming and nerve-wracking searching every ingredient list for potential allergens. Why can’t something so important be a little more streamlined?

With Little Spoon, it is! Little Spoon offers fresh meals every week for your babies, toddlers and big kids. These junk-free meals are made with nothing artificial — and one of the biggest priorities they have is food that TRULY tastes great (even to a parent’s palate). All you need to do is sign up for a meal or snack plan for your little one(s). Answer a few questions about their eating style and restrictions, and easily filter out different eating stages or dietary no-nos as you pick out meals. Skip the baby and freezer aisle in the grocery store and make mealtime a stress-free experience, every single time by getting these tasty meals for all ages delivered to your door!

Want to learn more? We’ll give you a glimpse of a few of Little Spoon’s most popular options below!

Babyblends

Babyblends come in four types for different eating stages. These organic, non-GMO meals range from fruit and vegetable purées for younger babies to transition meals with whole pieces of food for babies who are about to become toddlers or transition to table foods. They may start off loving the Limited Edition Strawberry Rhubarb blend and eventually start dancing with excitement for the Blueberry Purple Carrot Overnight Oats!

Sign up for a Babyblends plan starting at just $2.74 per purée at Little Spoon!

Smoothies

Going for a walk in the park? Taking a family road trip? Hanging out with another family? Stay snack-ready! These smoothie pouches are portable, making them great for whenever a hunger pang unexpectedly pops up between meals. With flavors your kiddo will love like Cookies + Cream (made with organic oat milk and chickpeas), these are bound to become a favorite in your cooler bag. They’re for babies, toddlers and big kids!

Sign up for a Smoothies plan starting at just $2.50 per smoothie at Little Spoon!

Plates

Already have a toddler or kiddo on your hands? They grow up so fast! And now they need different foods — and are going to be more opinionated about them. That’s why these Plates are “picky eater approved,” offering low sodium, clean + nutritious meals that are still crave-worthy. With hidden veggies in every bite and physical veggies on the Plate to encourage healthy eating habits, Little Spoon’s Plates make it easy to build a future foodie. We’re talking tasty options like BBQ chicken, pancake puffs and even ravioli, all made with nutrition top of mind!

Sign up for a Plates plan starting at just $4.99 per meal at Little Spoon!

Looking for more? See how you can gift parents a Little Spoon gift card here!

Want to see more of our favorite products? Check out more recommendations below!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!