Shoppers Say This Hair Treatment Beautifully Eliminates Frizz and Lasts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hair that’s dry tends to get frizzy, which naturally requires a great deal of care. As many of Us suffer from this plight, we’re always willing to try new treatments! Whether it’s a leave-in moisturizer or hair oil, testing out different products and figuring out what works best is the only way to achieve the locks of your dreams.

The most important factors we look for in hair products which treat dryness and frizz are as follows: Does this pick have a weightless feel? Does it work well — and actually last? After all, the last thing we want is to weigh our hair down or make it appear greasy. Luckily, shoppers swear that this treatment from Loma provides their strands with everything they need!

Get the Loma Hair Care Nourishing Oil Treatment for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This treatment covers so much ground in just one little bottle. It’s a heat protectant, helps moisturize your hair, protects color from fading, controls frizz and, on top of all that, may help to repair damage! The formula is fully vegan and free of any harsh ingredients which may be tough on the hair. Considering winter is approaching, this is extra important!

The key ingredient used in this hair treatment is creatine, which is reportedly 35% more effective than keratin or other proteins designed to rebuild strength in damaged follicles. Baobab oil also helps build up strength and protects your hair from heat up to 450 degrees — especially crucial if you’re using hot tools for styling!

Get the Loma Hair Care Nourishing Oil Treatment for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

What shoppers adore about this treatment is the fact that it feels super light, so if your hair is fine or thin, you’re not sacrificing volume for the sake of repair. The vanilla and orange fragrance is also unique, and reviewers say they’re smitten with the scent! The odor is very light and does fade, so you won’t be overwhelmed. Reviewers also claim this bottle lasts a substantial amount of time since it only requires one or two pumps per use — so even though it’s a pricier treatment, you won’t have to replace the bottle often. Is this the future of haircare? There’s only one way to find out!

See it: Get the Loma Hair Care Nourishing Oil Treatment for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Loma and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!