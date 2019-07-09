Lululemon Is Having a Sale on Swimsuits Including This Flattering One-Piece





The only thing hotter than the temperatures outside? The sales we’re shopping at home inside. From home appliances to accessories, it’s the perfect time to stock up on everyday essentials. But it’s important to remember to treat ourselves too and we found the perfect way to do it.

Lululemon is having one of the best summer sales going on right now and we’re going to sizzle for the rest of this summer with this strappy one-piece swimsuit, which is 30% off right now!

See it: Grab the Coastline One Piece — Online Only (originally $128) now with prices starting at $89 at Lululemon!

We’re major fans of one-piece swimsuits. Everyone knows just how flattering the style can be, which instantly boosts our confidence. In fact, we’re confident the Lululemon Coastline One Piece is the only swimsuit we’ll want to wear for the rest of the summer.

It’s impossible to pick just one feature that’s our favorite on this fabulous bathing suit. This swimsuit comes available in a shade called poppy coral, which is a beautiful red-orange hue. However, it’s very muted and understated.

This bathing suit is crafted from Quick-dry Esca fabric and features four-way stretch for the most flattering fit. It’s also UV-protected and resistant thanks to Xtra Life Lyrca which will ensure the color won’t gradually fade when this swimsuit comes in contact with salt or chlorine. That means this one-piece will stand up to any chlorine in the swimming pool and remain unbothered when dipping into any salty water at the beach.

This swimsuit also has some extra cup coverage as well as removable cups, which is great on the days we’re looking for a little extra protection. But we also have the ability to customize this swimsuit since the cups can be taken out.

The straps can also be customized, too. At a moment’s notice, they can be tightened or loosened. In terms of coverage, we love the medium bum coverage, which is a happy middle ground. So often, we only see extreme cheeky bathing suits or ones that cover too much, so this is a much-appreciated feature.

On the back of this one-piece, there are crisscross double straps that elevate this swimsuit. Since they’re so versatile, this suit can easily double as a bodysuit. Just slip into any pair of shorts or jeans. Add a pair of blocked heels or even dress it down with sneakers and finish it off with a crossbody, and we’re all good to know. It’s the ultimate two-in-one!

We’re smitten with this swimsuit but we’re not alone here! Reviewers are just as equally impressed as we are. One reviewer couldn’t believe the amazing quality while another couldn’t get over the flattering fit! Consider this a bathing suit version of our favorite flattering Lululemon leggings!

Other reviewers loved the color and a handful of other reviewers loving the subtle detailing that sets this one-piece swimsuit apart from the rest on the market.

