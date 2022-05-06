Our Favorite Warm Weather Specials at lululemon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to fill your closet with some lululemon? It’s a rhetorical question, of course. We’re always ready — especially when there are specials involved. That’s why we’re always scrolling through lululemon’s We Made Too Much section to find awesome prices on fan-favorite pieces!

Of course, right now we’re focused on warm weather essentials for our closet. Want to see some picks we found with sizes still in stock (for now)? Shop below!

This Tank Top

lululemon’s Align™ collection is simply iconic, and this top is no exception. It’s soft like butter, stretchy, sweat-wicking and provides light support for yoga and other low-impact activities. Shoppers say it’s “amazingly comfy”!

Get the Align™ Cropped Tank Top (originally starting at $58) now starting at just $29 at lululemon! Shop more tank tops at lululemon here!

This Skirt

This Hotty Hot skirt has a fun name — but it really is fantastic for scorching weather. Run in comfort thanks to the built-in liner, strategic ventilation and swift fabric, or pair it with a cropped tee or camisole with sandals for non-athletic occasions!

Get the Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt (originally $78) for just $59 at lululemon! Shop more skirts at lululemon here!



This Sports Bra

This strappy pick has a longline fit, so you can nix the shirt on top if you don’t like working out in a skimpier sports bra. This one also stood out due to its “marshmallowy-soft” foam cups and the fact that reviewers are calling it the “best bra ever”!

Get the Like a Cloud High-Neck Longline Bra (originally $68) for just $49 at lululemon! Online only! Shop more sports bras at lululemon here!

This Dress

Quick, you only have two minutes to get ready and you want to still look cute and feel comfy! What are you wearing? This T-shirt dress is a fabulous option! It’s roomy and stretchy, made with a skin-friendly cotton blend. Shoppers “can’t wait to wear it this spring and summer”!

Get the All Yours T-Shirt Dress (originally $98) for just $69 at lululemon! Shop more dresses at lululemon here!



These Shorts

You know we’re all about the yoga short/biker short look, but our jaws dropped seeing the foil floral effect on this high-rise pair! So gorgeous. These shorts are also sweat-wicking and highly breathable, made from the brand’s fastest-drying fabric!

Get the Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6″ (originally $68) for just $49 at lululemon! Shop more shorts at lululemon here!

Looking for more? Shop all of lululemon’s We Made Too Much specials here!

Looking for other product recommendations? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!