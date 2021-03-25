10 Unbelievable Shoe, Handbag & Swimwear Deals at Macy’s — Up to 72% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Upgrading your wardrobe for the spring and summer? Same here! But don’t stress: There’s no need to drop serious coins on a whole new closet. Sometimes all you need is a trendy purse or some fresh shoes to change it up!

Oh, and here’s the good news: Macy’s has amazing deals happening right now on our favorite accessories of the season. Keep on scrolling for our top picks — your jaw is sure to drop when you see how much you can save! As a bonus, we also threw in swimsuits that are bound to stun this summer. Shop now while your size is still in stock!

These Classic Loafers

Loafers are on our radar as a major style for the spring, and this pair is ideal if you want to trial the trend!

Get the Bandolino Lehain Slip On Loafers on sale at Macy’s — you save 71%!

This Sleek Ruched Tankini

This swimsuit creates a gorgeous sleek appearance, and will easily match with any pair of basic black bottoms you already own!

Get the Carmen Marc Valvo Ruched Bow-Front Halter Tankini Top on sale at Macy’s — you save $38!

This Adorable Crossbody

Add a pop of pink to your springtime outfit with this cute crossbody from Coach, one of the finest names in leather!

Get the COACH Leather Tabby Top Handle 20 In Pebble Leather on sale at Macy’s — you save $180!

These Seriously Comfy Sandals

These sandals are trending right now, and they’re incredibly comfortable to boot. Wins all around!

Get the Teva Women’s Flatform Universal Satin Sandals on sale at Macy’s — you save $23!

This Ultra-Trendy Bikini Set

We’re taking our leopard print obsession to the beach this summer thanks to this two-piece bikini!

Get the Kendall + Kylie Highwaist 2 Piece Swimsuit on sale at Macy’s — you save 65%!

This Roomy Leather Satchel

This purse has a timeless aesthetic and can fit anything you may need on a busy day — it’s also perfect for travel!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Hudson Large Leather Dome Satchel on sale at Macy’s — you save 55%!

These Effortlessly Cool Ankle Booties

These booties are a versatile option that you can wear with all of your go-to boho dresses.

Get the Marc Fisher Retire Booties on sale at Macy’s — you save 69%!

This Chic Leather Backpack

This backpack looks so elegant, and it’s also beyond convenient if you want to stay hands-free while out and about!

Get the kate spade new york Essential Medium Leather Backpack on sale at Macy’s — you save $119!

This Flattering Tummy-Control Suit

The fabric on this suit is expertly ruched and draped to help create a slimmer hourglass figure.

Get the Miraclesuit Vesuvio Its A Wrap One-Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit on sale at Macy’s — you save $73!

These Staple Sandals

A sturdy cork wedge sandal is a must-have shoe for the spring and summer months!

Get the Rockport Women’s Briah Braid Strap Sandal on sale at Macy’s — you save 72%!

Need more deals? Check out everything up for grabs on sale at Macy’s!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

