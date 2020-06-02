Score an Extra 40% Off Madewell’s Bestselling Items Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Retail therapy is always welcome, and thanks to Madewell, it’s slightly more affordable right now. Yes, it’s true: They are having a major sale where you can get up to 40% off some of their bestselling items!

You will receive the coveted discount once you’ve added everything to your cart by applying the code: SALETIME at checkout! If you’re stumped on where to start, we’ve picked out our five favorite pieces for the summer. There’s plenty more where that came from, so check them out — and get to shopping!

This Casual Printed Mini Dress

Summer style is on display in this adorable mini dress. It’s loose and non-constricting, and the cactus print is everything! The tiered ruffles add a touch of romantic flair to complete the look.

Get the Sleeveless Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress in Ikat (originally $95) on sale for just $57 at Madewell — get up to 40% off with code: SALETIME for a limited time!

This Ruffle Top

This is the breezy top of our dreams! It has a sleek square neckline, and the sleeves are ultra voluminous. Their billowy nature is created through a series of ruffles, and the result is beyond stunning. The material is super thin and lightweight, making it ideal for hot days out in the sun.

Get the Flutter-Sleeve Butterfly Top (originally $75) on sale for just $45 at Madewell — get up to 40% off with code: SALETIME for a limited time!

These High-Waisted Flare Jeans

The ’70s are back in action with this pair of jeans. We love the high-waist style and the retro vibes they are giving off. They also have a nice faded wash to them that adds to the vintage feel. You can wear these with a crop top, over a bodysuit or with a cute blouse tucked in!

Get the 11″ High-Rise Flare Jeans in Arbordale Wash (originally $135) on sale for just $81 at Madewell — get up to 40% off with code: SALETIME for a limited time!

These Leopard Espadrilles

We’re taking the espadrille over to the wild side with this leopard pair! These shoes can add a touch of flair to any outfit — be it double denim or a flowy maxi dress. These sandals are equipped with ultra-soft padded footbeds, so that you can walk in them without feeling fatigue. And with the sale price, these espadrilles are an absolute style steal.

Get the The Malia Espadrille Sandal in Leopard Calf Hair (originally $138) on sale for just $87 at Madewell — get up to 40% off with code: SALETIME for a limited time!

This Loose Knit Sweater

This sweater was made to throw on when it’s getting chilly at night. It has an open knit design that still allows for breathability, which is perfect for the summer! It comes in a pale berry color and an off white shade, both of which are equally as chic. This can also work as a great bathing suit cover-up!

Get the Open-Stitch Austen Pullover Sweater (originally $80) on sale for just $49 at Madewell — get up to 40% off with code: SALETIME for a limited time!

