We Need Every Color of This Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody





Looking for a new bag? Because the brand-name bag we just spotted is truly breathtaking, and it would honestly be criminal to leave any still in stock!

We were in awe when we first spotted The Box Leather Crossbody Bag by Marc Jacobs, but that awe turned into unbridled excitement almost immediately. Not only is it Marc Jacobs, but it comes in so many stunning colors!

See it: Get The Box Leather Crossbody Bag by Marc Jacobs for just $295 at Nordstrom!

This bag is super sleek and excellent for everyday use. We can fit all of our essentials inside, plus a few extras, and it won’t weigh us down the way many large totes or backpacks often do. The luxe leather material is a dream, and we love the versatility offered by the removable, adjustable strap!

Designer bags like this one can sometimes be seen as an unnecessary luxury, but the fact of the matter is there are so many pros when it comes to owning a nice one. First of all, it’s the best way to know that we’re getting a high-quality piece made with durable, premium materials that look and feel upscale. This way, we know that after a few weeks, we won’t start to see things like fading, fabric tears or even broken straps!

Even if after years and years we damage our bag somehow, it doesn’t mean we need to toss it and buy a new one. Because the construction of designer bags is top-notch in the first place, they’re much easier to repair! This makes the investment (which is way lower than usual in this case) worth it a thousand times over!

See it: Get The Box Leather Crossbody Bag by Marc Jacobs for just $295 at Nordstrom!

Designer bags are also a handy conversation starter. Just think about it — when we see someone else wearing an accessory or other piece from a designer we love, we often want to compliment them and ask where they got it. This increases even further if we manage to get a piece from a limited run!

A name-brand bag like this one is also the easiest way to spruce up an otherwise simple outfit, like a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers, for example. Even if we swap the jeans for leggings and the T-shirt for a hoodie, if we have this bag on our shoulder or in our hand, we’re suddenly making a fashion statement. Just like that!

We even consider owning a nice bag like this a form of self-care for many. Investing in a bag is like investing in ourselves, showing ourselves that our hard work has paid off and we’re worth more than cheap materials and sketchy retailers. Ready to invest in yourself? Because this bag is waiting!

See it: Get The Box Leather Crossbody Bag by Marc Jacobs for just $295 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Marc Jacobs here and other designer bags here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!