Get Back Into Pumpkin Spice Season With Martha Stewart’s New CBD Gummies

While we’re always a little sad when summer comes to an end, there’s no denying how much we love fall. As soon as pumpkin spice steps back into the picture, we’re ready. Yes, we love our PSLs, but we simply want everything to be pumpkin spice. Cookies, candy — even CBD gummies. We have to make up for lost time!

Luckily, Martha Stewart has our back. As always! The expert homemaker and businesswoman has an entire line of CBD products, and she and her team just added pumpkin spice CBD gummies to their lineup. Like most pumpkin spice things, however, they’re only available for a limited time!

Get the Martha Stewart Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies for just $35 at Shop Canopy!

Martha Stewart CBD has so many amazing gummy flavors, from Tropical Medley to Citrus Medley, but the Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies are just perfect for the upcoming season. Stewart, who developed the gummies herself, said it best: “The Pumpkin Spice flavor signifies the beginning of the fall season and I wanted to capture this delicious moment with our CBD gummies,” she said. “It’s always important and a pleasure to expand our offerings and continue to make CBD convenient and tasty to enjoy, every day.”

She’s not lying when she says “tasty,” either! In an independent panel with 310 participants, 95% agreed that these gummies “taste great,” which is huge. If you’ve ever had CBD gummies before, you know they can sometimes taste pretty bad. Leave it to Stewart to solve that!

These gummies have 10mg of pure CBD isolate per gummy. You could feel the effects in as little as 30 minutes and enjoy them for up to 12 hours or more. You can take two to three gummies per day if you’d like. Each purchase comes with three packs of 10 gummies each, so you’ll have 30 total!

So, if you’ve never taken CBD before, what can you expect? Not a high, first of all. You may instead feel more calm and relaxed. Your mood could be more balanced, and you may have an easier time letting go of feelings of stress. If you find yourself to be tense at work or even during your free time, adding some CBD gummies to your routine may make a huge difference. Make sure to try this awesome flavor while it’s still available!

