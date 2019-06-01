



How many years have we wasted thinking we’d never look good in maxidresses? We refuse to let anyone waste any more time! Maxidresses are one of the most flattering pieces out there when done right, and this dress is the epitome of doing things right!

The All In Favor Knit Maxidress is the ultimate maxidress. It’s comfy, it’s cute, and it looks good on everyone who puts it in. And trust Us, everyone’s going to want to put it on! It’s a major bestseller at Nordstrom, and it’s our lucky day, because it’s currently 25% off!

See it: Get the All In Favor Knit Maxidress (originally $52) for just $39 at Nordstrom!

This dress have over 1,700 reviews with a near-perfect rating. That’s insane! We just had to see what shoppers were saying. One called it the “nicest dress ever,” while others called it a “great summer staple” and an “easy beach dress.” This piece can seriously do it all. As one reviewer put it, it’s “so flattering and comfortable,” and its versatility and ability to be dressed up or down make it a “go-to dress” for fashion lovers everywhere!

This dress is made of a soft and stretchy knit fabric that’s excellent for warm weather. It’s lined up top, but not on the bottom, so we won’t feel like we’re dragging around a heavy train while walking the boardwalk or even through the halls of our office building. The fabric and pattern are more than substantial enough to leave us saying, “Who needs a slip, anyway?”

This dress has a scoop neckline with spaghetti straps up top. One of the biggest issues with maxidresses is length, right? They often end up being way too long or even too short, depending on our height. This dress, however, has adjustable straps, so we can customize the fit to be perfect every time!

See it: Get the All In Favor Knit Maxidress (originally $52) for just $39 at Nordstrom!

An extremely flattering feature of this dress is the elasticized waistband, which hits up at our natural waist, elongating our legs and creating flawless shape, even when we’re feeling bloated. The bodice blouses over effortlessly, and the whole fit is so relaxed, we’ll feel like we’re in a fabulous nightgown. It certainly won’t look like we are, though! We also love this cinched waist because it’s so easy to add a belt if we want an extra accent!

We love maxidresses because they help us to feel fancy even when we wake up feeling at our worst. That doesn’t mean this “fancy” dress is covered in intricate and difficult details, though. It’s pull-on style! No hard-to-reach zippers, unbuttoning buttons or hidden hooks!

This dress is currently available in multiple colorful patterns, all inspired by and featuring pretty flowers, animal prints, summery shades and more. Whatever our personal style, whether we love leopard print or roses or maybe both, we’ll find one that calls our name. They’re all stunning, and some versions are going super fast. We’re begging for a restock! But make sure we’re the first to know!

We need this dress for summer. Suddenly it’s like no other piece of clothing has ever mattered. Our eyes can only see this maxidress, and we just cannot stop staring!

See it: Get the All In Favor Knit Maxidress (originally $52) for just $39 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from All In Favor here and other maxidresses available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!