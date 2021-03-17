This White Lace Top Will Make You Feel Ethereal

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The best kind of fashion evokes a feeling inside of you. It has a positive effect on your day and your confidence, not just your outfit. It makes you feel like maybe anything really is possible, and it can bring you from feeling tired and grumpy to excited and refreshed.

In this lace top’s case, it will make you feel ethereal. We can already hear the angelic chorus of voices that will sing as you slip it on for the first time. It will bring your otherworldly beauty out and complement it like no other. And — get this — it will do it all for under $25. It’s even on Amazon Prime!

Get the MIHOLL Lace Off Shoulder Top in white (originally $33) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top has a relaxed fit for comfort and a little flow, plus a sheer, floral lace overlay. The three-quarter sleeves seem to float around the arms, almost like wispy clouds. There’s also a pretty trim at the ends of the sleeves and at the neckline for a more natural lace look. Let’s pause here for a second though, because we have to speak about that neckline a little more!

This top has an off-the-shoulder design for a romantic, effortless vibe. It’s elasticized too, which shoppers majorly appreciate, reporting that it stays perfectly in place and doesn’t need to constantly be hiked back up or down. We also love its versatility, as it can be pulled up onto both shoulders as well for a different look!

This top is practically the definition of something you can dress up or down with ease. For a more casual day, simply pull it on with a pair of jeans or denim shorts and sneakers. You’re set. You can accessorize too, but this piece makes enough of a statement on its own. For a dressier look, we can actually picture it with white or beige pants, or tucked into a skirt of any color. It’s totally a great choice for wedding-related events like engagement shoots and bridal showers too. And if you’re not the one wearing white, there are actually 14 other options to choose from!

You can grab this top in other solid shades like black, purple, blue and yellow, or you can check out the three floral patterned options for something a bit busier with a springtime vibe. See them all on Amazon and don’t miss out on your fave!

