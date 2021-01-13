How to Wear This Genuine Silk-Blend Cami All Year Long (Under $20)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you think classy, luxurious, royal-worthy fabrics and materials, what do you think of? For most of us, the first answer is always going to be silk. We’ll definitely take a little cashmere and velvet too, but the gorgeous fluidity of silk, plus its glossy finish, make it a timeless mainstay in the fashion world.

The obvious issue? Silk can be expensive. Many brands try to replicate the look and feel by producing cheaper satin products, but they can often be sweaty, easy to tear and prone to pilling. That’s why we were so excited when we spotted this top-rated cami on Amazon. It’s made with 40% silk, so you’re still getting the real thing — but it’s mind-bogglingly affordable!

Get the Miqieer Basic Silk V-Neck Camisole for just $16 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

A cami with real silk like this one is more comfortable to wear, higher in quality and less likely to cling to your skin, offering you an overall luxurious wearing experience. It also just looks superb as part of your look, but we’ll get into styling options later. Let’s cover the details first, such as the spaghetti straps, the V neckline and back and the surprise extra layer of fabric lining the inside to keep it from being see-through!

This piece is super lightweight and truly drapes like a dream. It also happens to come in so many colors. So many. There are gorgeous shades for all four seasons, from dark reds and greens to more pastel pinks and blues. There are some cowl neck and patterned variations too, plus lace trim. Check them all out. You’ll also see there are many multi-packs available, featuring three camis each!

This silk cami is such an easy thing to grab and slip on without having to think too hard about your look. No matter how rushed you were while getting dressed, wearing this cami practically guarantees you’ll be attracting compliments. During winter weather, you’ll love letting it peek out from underneath a fuzzy cardigan or layering it on top of a fitted turtleneck.

When the warmer weather starts to hit, simply lose the layers. Dress this piece down with a pair of denim shorts and sneakers, or dress it up by tucking it into a knee-length pencil skirt or a long, flowy maxi skirt. We know we’re already eager to compliment your future looks!

