We Found a Soothing Aloe Vera Hand Soap to Order on Amazon

Soap and water may be the old-fashioned way to get your hands nice and clean, but many medical experts agree that it’s also the best method to help prevent bacteria and germs from spreading. With the majority of the country sheltering in place right now, it makes far more sense to stock up on hand soap and leave alcohol wipes and other items for hospitals or communities in need.

If we’re going to be washing our hands constantly, why not go for a soap that’s the best of the best? You want something that can clean and soothe your hands at the same time — which is why we think this New York Biology soap is an excellent pick!

Get the New York Biology Aloe Vera Hand Soap with free shipping for just $18, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 5, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

On the flip side, washing as often as possible can do some serious damage to your hands. Dryness and irritation will quickly create an uncomfortable feeling — especially if you have sensitive skin. This is precisely why we’re thrilled that this soap emphasizes using moisturizing ingredients to ensure ultra-dryness is kept at bay. The formula contains aloe vera and jojoba oil, which can help your skin stay completely hydrated. Aloe vera can also have potent properties that can wash away unwanted dirt and germs.

The reason why hand washing is so crucial is because it can break down the outer layer of a bacteria molecule, which then prevents it from binding with and entering human cells — which can lead to illness. Virologist Dr. John Williams helpfully explained in a recent interview with CNN to think of a bacteria molecule as a buttery plate. The butter is what holds the molecule together, so to break that down you can’t use water alone. You need to use soap to get your plate clean — and get all of the butter off. So remember to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds using the right technique, and do so with a great soap option like this one!

