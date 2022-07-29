Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Has July been hot, or what? We’re not just talking about the scorching weather, but the actual fire deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Scoring deals is definitely more enjoyable than the sun relentlessly beating down on you.

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, however, is about to come to an end. It runs through July 31, and then it’s gone (at least until next year). As always, plenty of great items have sold out, but we scoured the deals to find amazing picks still in stock. Grab them before time runs out!

Clothing

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you Shop With Us often, you know we adore the versatility of a shirt jacket. This Thread & Supply Polar Fleece Shacket was $45, but it’s just $33 in this sale!

2. We Also Love: We’re not missing out on a chance to score a pair of Zella Studio Luxe leggings on sale! You can grab this pair in four colors — originally $79, just $50 in this sale!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Barefoot Dreams CozyChic cardigan calls for endless lounging! It’s chic enough for going-out outfits too. Originally $120, it’s now $80 in this sale!

4. Bonus: What a mind-blowing deal! This elegant Vince pleated dress is $140 off right now! It was $395, but it’s marked down to just $255 in this sale!

5. One More: We just couldn’t leave out this Eberjey Charlie jumpsuit. Wear solo at home or add layers to dress it up! Originally $142, it’s now $99.90 in this sale!

Accessories

6. Our Absolute Favorite: While we want to recommend the entire handbag section to you, we know we have to at least show you this Marc Jacobs quilted shoulder bag. It was $395 but it’s down to just $250 in this sale!

7. We Also Love: Don’t forget about the jewelry deals! This Monica Vinader paper clip chain necklace is an everyday essential. Originally $195, it’s just $130 in this sale!

8. We Can’t Forget: If we’re talking accessories, then a new pair of sunnies only sounds right. These Quay Australia aviators will look good on everyone. Originally $65, they’re just $44 in this sale!

9. Bonus: We love pairing lightweight scarves with outfits year round. This Kate Spade twill scarf is a must-buy in our book. It was $98, but you can grab it for $65 in this sale!

Beauty Exclusives

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This sale has the best of the best when it comes to anti-aging skincare. This Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set is half off, originally valued at $140, costing just $70 in this sale!

11. We Also Love: We can’t believe this is still in stock! Scoop up this La Mer Radiant Hydration Set, originally valued at $155, for just $95 in this sale!

12. We Can’t Forget: Want longer, stronger lashes? Don’t miss out on this neuLASH Lash Enhancing Serum Duo. It’s valued at $190, but it’s down to just $95 in this sale!

13. Bonus: A Riki Loves Riki lighted mirror is honestly such an important investment for any makeup lover. It’s usually $230, but it’s only $150 in this sale!

Home

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Comfy, hypoallergenic and great for your skin and hair, this Blissy silk pillowcase will change your beauty sleep game. Originally starting at $80, it starts at just $56 in this sale!

15. We Also Love: There’s a good chance it’s time to replace your bath and hand towels. You’ll feel so happy you did once these fresh, new Nordstrom Hydrocotton towels are hanging up in your bathroom. Originally $78, this set is just $59 in this sale!

16. We Can’t Forget: This Click & Grow Smart Garden is such a fun gift for anyone who loves cooking (including yourself). It was $100, but it’s just $80 in this sale!

17. Bonus: Hot sleeper? Cold sleeper? This Sijo CLIMA All Season Comforter is made for you either way, thanks to its moisture-wicking and phase-changing technology. Originally starting at $215, it starts at just $172 in this sale!

