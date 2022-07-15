Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re still hungry for deals to shop right now, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is going strong! There’s a ton of stock left to sift through, but if you sleep on an essential item, your size may sell out quickly.

Luckily, we were able to discover amazing finds with plenty of sizes left. From loungewear to elevated staples, these are the deals to score now!

1. This 3-Piece Cozy Lounge Set

This set is incredible, as it comes with three different pieces! It’s easy to mix and match, and you can even wear the top and sweater with jeans to create a low-key weekend ensemble.

Get the Open Edit 3-Piece So Soft Rib Lounge Set (originally $89) on sale for $62 at Nordstrom!

2. The cut of these high-waisted Levi’s jeans is more fitted in the hip area, with the pant legs flaring out into a straighter leg for a flattering silhouette — originally $108, now on sale for $70!

3. We’re obsessed with ruched pieces because of how slimming they are, and this Treasure & Bond dress nails the vibe — originally $49, now on sale for $36!

4. It’s never too early to start planning for fall, and once sweater weather arrives, we’ll be wearing this Free People chunky knit sweater — originally $128, now on sale for $80!

5. This Classic Button-Down Flannel

Flannels like this one are such staples, and this piece is particular is thicker so you can wear it as a light jacket!

Get the Thread & Supply Plaid Flannel Shacket (originally $49) on sale for $36 at Nordstrom!

6. You won’t get a better deal on the bestselling Barefoot Dreams open-front cardigan than during this sale — originally $116, now on sale for $80!

7. We can’t express how soft and comfortable this PJ set is, not to mention how chic it looks — originally $59, now on sale for $41!

8. These Zella joggers are the ultimate lounge pant you can rely on for hanging out or throwing on after you leave the gym — originally $65, now on sale for $43!

9. This Extra Comfortable Bralette

Hundreds of shoppers say this seamless bralette isn’t just comfy, it also provides the perfect amount of support if you’re wearing a casual T-shirt or tank!

Get the True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette (originally $44) on sale for $29 at Nordstrom!

10. These Söfft platform sneakers are different because they’re actually made from a knit material, so they’re extra flexible and easy to walk in — originally $110, now on sale for $70!

11. The classic combat boot gets a chic, sophisticated upgrade with this sleek pair from Calvin Klein — originally $179, now on sale for $120!

12. Shoppers say the way these heeled sandals from Dolce Vita are designed makes them seriously easy to wear. They won’t pinch your feet — originally $125, now on sale for $80!

13. This is the ideal time to revamp your slipper game by picking up this adorable pair by UGG — originally $100, now on sale for $70!

14. This Stunning Crossbody Purse

This compact bag is designed in such a timeless fashion, and the size is made for toting essentials if you’re going out for the night!

Get the Coach Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $150) on sale for $100 at Nordstrom!

15. This Marc Jacobs purse can be worn as both a clutch and a crossbody, and we adore the different compartments to help keep your items organized — originally $325, now on sale for $215!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the deals happening at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!