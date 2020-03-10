5 Crucial Sale Finds From Nordstrom’s Newest Markdowns

Why do we feel like 2020 has already been the best shopping year ever? We’re months and months away from Black Friday, but everywhere we look there’s another can’t-miss deal. We might as well rename the month Markdown March, because the new savings added to Nordstrom’s sale section seriously need to be celebrated!

There are so many top brands and fashionable finds to look through that it’s not even possible to grab them all, but that doesn’t mean you should miss out entirely. Let Us help out the way we do best. We picked out five items from Nordstrom’s newest markdowns you are going to be adding to your bag before we even finish this sentence!

This Colorful Hoodie

Lou & Grey is the king of comfort made cute, and this sweatshirt shows why. The spade-dyed yarns are totally adorable, and we love how the colorful pattern continues even onto the drawstrings. This is definitely a staple for windy spring days!

Get the Lou & Grey Space Dye Hoodie Sweater (originally $98) for just $66 at Nordstrom!

This Red-Hot Dress

This stunning red dress comes straight from Khloé Kardashian’s Good American line, and we seriously can’t get over how flattering it is for any body type. Those waist panels will look amazing on you. Check out the inclusive sizing chart to grab one fast!

Get the Good American Deep-V Long Sleeve Body-Con Dress (originally $175) for just $117 at Nordstrom!

These Summery Sweatpants

Kappa is simply iconic, and our closet wouldn’t feel complete without at least one staple from the brand. These sweats are it. The Green Water color reminds Us of a tropical vacation, the banded cuffs are totally stylish and the cotton-blend terry fabric makes these bottoms wearable year round!

Get the Kappa Cailo Banded Sweatpants (originally $80) for just $48 at Nordstrom!

This Satin Skirt

Satin midiskirts aren’t going anywhere, so treat yourself to the best of the best with this one from Leith. The fluid movement is mesmerizing — and the colors are truly gorgeous!

Get the Leith Satin Midi Skirt (originally $55) for just $33 at Nordstrom!

This ‘Uncommon’ Gift Set

How beautiful is this gift set from Kristin Cavallari’s brand Uncommon James? The matching lunar crystal pendant necklace and stud earrings are so stunning, and that Tennessee Pine candle is definitely going to be the main part of our new self-care ritual!

Get the Uncommon James Necklace, Earrings & Tennessee Pine Candle Gift Set (originally $100) for just $60 at Nordstrom!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!