Normally, we can be pretty picky when we’re shopping, opening pieces that interest Us tab by tab — often closing them all out without anything actually making it into our cart. Sometimes, however, we see a piece and we just know. We just know it belongs in our cart, in our closet and definitely on our person!

That’s how we felt when we saw this newly-released bodysuit on Amazon. It was love at first sight — no doubts about it. The only reason we hesitated adding one to our cart was because we weren’t sure which color(s) to go for!

Get the Oten Sleeveless Racerback Underbust Seam Ribbed Bodysuit for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Let’s talk about what first made this bodysuit stand out to Us — and probably to you too. There’s a curvy piping detail right under the bust, contouring the chest almost the way a bustier would. It’s a subtle yet unique and elevating detail that provides a lifting and sculpting effect without any discomfort, and, style-wise it absolutely crushes the game!

We’re not all about just one detail though. This bodysuit also checks off our other boxes. It’s made of 95% cotton, making it soft, skin-friendly and breathable for spring and summer, and that remaining 5% is spandex, giving it some nice stretch. It’s ribbed too, which is something we simply love to see in basically all clothing these days!

The bodysuit also has a high, round neckline, a racerback silhouette and a thong bottom. Plus, it comes in 10 shades! Nab one of the pretty greens, a baby blue, a pink or one of the neutrals, perhaps. This is most definitely a piece you can own and wear in multiple colors!

As for styling this piece, you already know what to do! Wear it under jeans or frayed denim shorts, letting the piping elevate your look, or pair it with a midi slip skirt. You could also try it under some overall shorts or with a metallic mini skirt. Dress it up, dress it down — just make sure to grab one first!

