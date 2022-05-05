The All-Purpose Pan That Broke the Internet Is on Sale Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Any foodies out there who love chef-ing it up at home? In that case, you’re probably familiar with the the Always Pan from Our Place — which is their all-time bestselling product. In fact, upon its debut, it essentially took over social media! The hype surrounding this pan is still strong, and if you haven’t experienced it yet, now is the perfect time to jump on the bandwagon!

At the moment, Our Place is having their Annual Spring Sale, and you can score their cult-favorite pan for 21% off! Chances are, prices on this bad boy won’t be as low until Black Friday, so here’s your chance to save and find out what makes this pan as beloved as it is. This is a sitewide sale, so even if you already own the pan, there’s so much more cookware to explore. Check out our top picks below!

The Internet’s Favorite Pan

Everyone on the internet has gone bananas over this pan, and we understand why! The innovative design essentially gives you an eight-piece cookware set all in one convenient, space-saving package. It comes with one non-stick pan that you can sauté, braise or deep-fry in — plus a metal basket you can insert to make it a steamer! There’s also a spatula that you can rest on the handle for a no-mess situation. No kitchen nightmares here!

Get the Always Pan (originally $145) on sale for $115 at Our Place!

This Super Versatile Pot

This pot is just like its pan counterpart in terms of versatility. The deeper design makes it suitable for soups and stews — but it can be used as a deep fryer for larger food items or a dutch oven for a number of different dishes. Unlike the pan, it’s oven-safe for temperatures up to 425 degrees — which makes it that much more useful!

Get the Perfect Pot (originally $165) on sale for $125 at Our Place!

This Steamer Basket Add-On

Although the Always Pan already comes with a steaming rack, adding this wooden one to your arsenal makes for an entirely different steaming experience! You can use it for veggies or dumplings — and even fish! Some shoppers even picked up more than one basket to steam multiple items at the same time. It’s like bringing the dim sum experience straight to your dinner table!

Get the Spruce Steamer (originally $30) on sale for $24 at Our Place!

This Sturdy Cutting Board

You may think that a cutting board isn’t worth investing in, but this one is! The wood it’s made from is better on knives so you can prevent them from dulling quickly, and the raised edges along the sides of the board eliminate juice from spilling over and creating more of a clean-up situation. In true Our Place fashion, the design of this cutting board gives it a sleek aesthetic that’s perfect for serving charcuterie.

Get the Walnut Cutting Board (originally $95) on sale for $76 at Our Place!

This All-Purpose Knife

If you only had to live with one cooking knife, this would be the pick to buy. It’s sharp and sturdy enough to handle hard-to-cut produce, and the finer tip is ideal for precision. Reviewers say that the lightweight feel is great, and note the grip makes it easy to handle so you feel like a pro.

Get the Everyday Chef’s Knife (originally $70) on sale for $56 at Our Place!

Want more? Check out all of the cookware products on sale right now at Our Place here!

