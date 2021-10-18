17 Oversized Sweaters That Simply Work — Starting at Just $18

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever see a photo of someone wearing an adorable piece and think, “Wow, that’s so cute, but I don’t know if it will be cute on me”? Sometimes we buy something we’re obsessed with when we look at the photos online, but when it arrives on our doorstep and we excitedly try it on for the first time, it’s like we’re wearing a totally different piece than the model. It just doesn’t work.

We want to take this disappointment out of the shopping experience as much as possible. We want you to feel confident that your next online clothing purchase will simply work on you. Because it’s sweater weather, we picked out 17 oversized sweaters that should have that instant gratification upon try-on. Let’s take a look!

17 Oversized Sweaters That Simply Work

Turtleneck Sweaters

1. With a relaxed fit and some serious flow, this ANRABESS sweater knocks it out of the park. The waffle knit material is so cute and cozy too!

2. This Machico sweater is a must for wearing with comfy leggings. You could even wear it as a mini dress too!

3. We love this Chelsea28 sweater from Nordstrom because it’s oversized but with more of a streamlined fit and thinner fabric. Get the look without the heavier material!

4. The clean color-blocking on this pretty Blooming Jelly sweater is sleek and chic. This is a piece that can meld with anyone’s personal style!

Cardigan Sweaters

5. How about a layering piece you can take on and off with ease? This PRETTYGARDEN cardigan was an undeniable choice for Us thanks to its added hood!

6. This Lulus cardigan is like wearing a (super-stylish blanket). The fringe trim is going to turn heads!

7. We can’t get enough of the voluminous lantern sleeves of this MEROKEETY sweater. The chunky knit is divine too!

8. Curl up on the couch in this Saodimallsu sweater for a cozy day at home. Then rock it out with friends!

9. This relaxed J.Crew cardigan‘s pink leopard print almost looks like a floral. Grab it while it’s 40% off with code GOBIG!

V-Neck Sweaters

10. Prepare for a day filled with compliments when you step out in this ANRABESS sweater. The triangle hem gorgeously mirrors the V-neckline!

11. This wrap-style Uqnaivs sweater proves that pieces can be oversized and flattering at the same time. We’ll take one in every color!

12. Bold stripes and beautiful colors? Yeah, this Billabong sweater from Nordstrom had Us at “hello”!

13. The sleeve details on this EXLURA sweater are absolutely gorgeous. An essential casual piece!

Sweater Vests

14. Looking to nix the sleeves? Sweater vests are very trendy right now, and this YESNO one even has pockets!

15. You can layer this BP. sweater vest from Nordstrom over just about anything, from a button-up top to a dress. You could also wear it as a top on its own!

16. Every fashionista needs something like this SAFRISIOR sweater vest. The houndstooth prints are musts!

17. You could also go for a cable-knit look. This HOTAPEI sweater vest is our pick!

