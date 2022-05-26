5 Near-Invisible Pimple Patches You Can Even Wear Out in Public

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pimple patches have completely changed our lives. Where were they when we were younger and destroying our skin with toothpaste and lemon juice night after night? We certainly could’ve used them every time we popped a pimple in the past too — which has been many, many times.

Pimple patches are great for keeping acne from getting infected and for helping breakouts and blemishes shrink and become less red and irritated overnight. Some are even so clear, you might even wear them throughout the day too! We’ve tried a ton, so below we’re showcasing our five faves:

Peace Out Acne Dots

These dots use hydrocolloid polymer technology but also add in salicylic acid to serious target breakouts while guarding them against external elements. They even contain retinol and aloe vera!

Get the Peace Out Acne Dots for just $19 at Peace Out!

Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots

Over 55 million of these K-beauty pimple patches have been sold, and we know we’ve recommended them to many friends. Active, inflamed blemishes? Third party consumer study results found 97% saw active blemishes flattened within two days!

Get the Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots starting at just $4 at Ulta!

COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

These COSRX hydrocolloid patches were some of the first we ever tried, and we still grab them whenever we see them in store. They come in three sizes and are an incredible deal, especially when you’re an Amazon Prime member!

Get the COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch

These fan-favorite patches have over 5,700 reviews on Target’s website alone. Shoppers say they “no longer have to worry about those hurtful pimples” they’re used to because these patches “literally absorb them in a few hours”!

Get the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch for just $9 at Target!

Rael Miracle Patch Invisible Spot Cover

Rael quickly made itself known as a top option when entering the pimple patch game. These hypoallergenic dots come in a set of 96 so you don’t have to worry about running out too quickly, and they have ultra-thin beveled edges so they blend in with skin!

Get the Rael Miracle Patch Invisible Spot Cover for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more product recommendations? Shop more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!