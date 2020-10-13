Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication on October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Lady Gaga has been a pop culture icon for over a decade now with out-of-this-world makeup looks, avant-garde fashion, simply stunning skin, a gorgeous voice and top-notch acting chops. Every time we think she’s hit her peak, she comes back and wows us yet again — and we happily eat up every little paparazzi photo or big release!

One big release was Haus Laboratories, which was introduced to the world in 2019, the products sold exclusively on Amazon. The vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand quickly proved itself as one of the best with its luxe packaging, impressive pigments, beautiful palettes and more. These products are basically every makeup lover’s dream, which is why we’re so excited that Haus Labs is rocking some major markdowns this Prime Day. Check out our picks below and shop fast!

This Everyday Essentials Kit

This three-piece value set comes with a liquid eyeshadow, a lip liner pencil and a lip gloss — plus a cute branded bag to keep everything in. The high-shine shadow and gloss shades are instantly eye-catching, while the liner is the perfect your-lips-but-better shade. There are more color options to choose from too!

Get the HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga Makeup Kit in HAUS of Goddess for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Demi-Matte Lip Liner

We love the Drag shade of this lip liner for fall. It’s such a gorgeous mauve, and the fact that it’s water-resistant is the icing on the cake!

Get the HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga RIP LIP LINER in Drag for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Shimmery Lip Gloss

“Take me to your Venus, your Venus, your Venus.” That’s what we’re doing with this high-shine lip gloss! This Venus shade is a go-to for everyday makeup. Even when you’re on the run, just a quick swipe of its shimmer and sparkle will transform your look!

Get the HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga LE RIOT LIP GLOSS for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Liquid Eyeliner

A liquid liner is a must for any makeup lover, and this black one is so smooth with its waterproof formula and flexible felt tip. Get ready to create a stunning cat eye, Gaga style!

Get the HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga EYE-DENTIFY LIQUID EYE-LIE-NER for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Amplifying Shadow

If you’re into the smokey eye look, you’re going to love this shadow, and if you’re not, you’re about to be. This Biker shade is the perfect gunmetal grey with a gorgeous shimmer to it, like a starry night sky!

Get the HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga GLAM ATTACK Liquid Eyeshadow in Biker for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Metallic Shadow

Less into shimmer and more into metallic shine? This créme shadow is going to be the one for you. This champagne-gold shade is called Retro, but don’t get it twisted — it’s a stunner for modern makeup looks too!

Get the HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga GLAM ATTACK Liquid Eyeshadow in Retro for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Hollywood Vibes Set

This is another shadow, lip liner and lip gloss set, but this one gives Us total Hollywood vibes with its mix of fiery red lip shades and an illuminating silver. We thought that before we even read its name! This is a set for when you’re looking to make a statement, so go make it happen!

Get the HAUS Laboratories by Lady Gaga Makeup Kit in HAUS of Future Hollywood for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

