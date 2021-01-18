Say Hello to the Flattering Joggers You’re About To Wear Everywhere

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you buy a piece of clothing and suddenly you cannot recall how you ever lived your life without it? It’s always the first thing you reach for, and you basically have to force yourself to wear something else every once in a while (or at least while it’s in the laundry). It has that sort of magnetizing magic to it — plus, it doesn’t hurt that you look really, really good in it.

This type of piece could take the form of anything, from a top, to a dress, to a hat or even a pair of tights. In this case, it’s taking the wonderful form of joggers. This pair of flattering sweats has Amazon shoppers seriously enchanted, and we were happy to fall under its spell as well!

Get the PULI Running Jogger Sweatpants for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

These soft joggers are made of 95% cotton, so they’re breathable and lightweight. The remaining 5%? A kiss of spandex, helping give these bottoms their four-way stretch and elasticized waistband. That waistband also has an adjustable drawstring to help you get the perfect fit!

These pants are full-length, making them great for winter, the ankle tapered in true jogger fashion. They have a slim yet relaxed silhouette, and they have two super roomy side pockets. Functional pockets? On women’s pants? This is like a dream come true. It only gets better when you discover the double white stripe design on each side, one traveling up to the bottom of the pocket while the second reaches all the way up to the waistband. These stripes not only look sporty-chic, but they make your legs look longer too!

Get the PULI Running Jogger Sweatpants for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

These joggers are open to so many styling possibilities: a restorative or flowing yoga session, a morning run, an athleisure look with a crop top and sneakers or for a marathon…of your new favorite Netflix show. Some shoppers are also vouching for them as fantastic pajama pants!

These bottoms are currently available in seven colors, so you have some solid options here. There are three different shades of grey — everyone loves grey sweatpants — plus black, navy, red and green. Take your pick and nab a pair while it’s still in stock!

Get the PULI Running Jogger Sweatpants for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from PULI here and see more sweatpants here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!