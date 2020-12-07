These Affordable Joggers Are a Staple in Every Loungewear Collection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After years of playing second fiddle to office attire, our loungewear has gotten a great deal of attention over the past eight months! Before quarantine kicked off, it was all about shopping for new clothes to wear on dates or to dinners with friends — with a rare pair of leggings or sweats sprinkled in here and there. But lately, it’s been all about seeking out the coziest pieces around from the confines of the couch!

If you’re in the market for new pants to get you through your work-from-home tenure in style, these joggers from PULI are ideal. They’re simple, soft and affordable. Plus, with the athleisure trend showing no signs of slowing down, they can easily translate to an adorable off-duty outfit!

PULI Women Workout Sweatpants Cotton Jogger (Heather Grey)

Get the PULI Women Workout Sweatpants Cotton Jogger for $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020, but are subject to change.



These joggers are currently available in three staple shades: black, light grey and heather grey. These neutrals pair with practically everything, which is incredibly useful. They can be worn with any tee, tank or hoodie — or perhaps even a bralette if you’re relaxing at home. If you have a casual brunch date on the calendar, try layering these sweats over a bodysuit, and rounding off the ensemble with a leather jacket and ankle booties. Hey — any excuse to wear sweats out in public, right?

These joggers earn top marks in the function and comfort departments. They’re cut in classic jogger style with cuffed pant legs at the ankle, and they offer up a slightly high-rise fit. The pockets featured have zipper closures, which is handy if you’re on the go and stressed about losing your keys or card case.

Get the PULI Women Workout Sweatpants Cotton Jogger for $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

If your loungewear wardrobe is begging for an update, look no further. Shoppers are obsessed with the price point and quality of the cotton fabric, claiming they’re one of the superior options on Amazon right now! Who are we to argue with that? Time to pick these sweats up ASAP!

See it: Get the PULI Women Workout Sweatpants Cotton Jogger for $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PULI and shop all of the exercise and fitness gear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!