Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every fall, we like to play a little game called How Many Pumpkin Products Can We Purchase Before Halloween? So far, we’re on a roll! We’ve secured pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin-scented candles, pumpkin pancake mix, and of course, actual pumpkins for carving jack-‘o-lanterns. Our home is slowly becoming a pumpkin patch, but we don’t even care. In fact, we just came across a new item that infuses our favorite seasonal scent — and this pumpkin product just so happens to be a dietary supplement with major health benefits!

This pumpkin seed oil is a game-changer in the wellness world. Not only does it remind Us of fall, but it may also support urinary tract health and hair growth.* Easy to use with liquid drops, this botanical has also been shown to boost cardiovascular function. Can pumpkin pie do that? We didn’t think so. Keep scrolling to shop this pumpkin seed oil from Amazon!

See It!

Get the Mary Ruth Organics Pumpkin Seed Oil Cold Pressed for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Mary Ruth Organics Pumpkin Seed Oil Cold Pressed is a multi-purpose dietary supplement that may make a major difference from a medical standpoint. This vegan formula balances hormones and helps thinning hair, revitalizing your health from the inside out. Other benefits? This oil is non-GMO and USDA organic! Plus, the convenient dropper allows you to put the liquid into your smoothies or drinks for easy consumption. Each bottle contains 459 milligrams of organic pumpkin seed oil.

See It!

Get the Mary Ruth Organics Pumpkin Seed Oil Cold Pressed for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Now you might be wondering, does this product actually work or does it just taste delicious? Fair question. Let’s turn to the customer reviews, shall we? One shopper said, “All of the products taste good and I can tell a difference how I feel. My hair has stopped falling out and feels healthier!” Another reviewer reported, “I use this supplement to protect myself against UTIs! I have an auto-immune disease and I am prone to urinary tract infections. My urologist suggested that I try pumpkin seed oil. I chose this brand because it is organic. The drops have a mild taste and because they are liquid it is easy to swallow. I have been using the supplement for a little over a month and I am delighted with my results.”

Who needs pumpkin spice pastries when you can have this pumpkin seed oil instead?

See it! Get the Mary Ruth Organics Pumpkin Seed Oil Cold Pressed for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

Not your style? Shop more from Mary Ruth Organics here and explore more vitamins and supplements here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to step up your health routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!