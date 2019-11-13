This Rag & Bone Leather Jacket Is Under $200 During Century 21’s Flash Sale!





When we go shopping and hunt for the best bargains, there are deals that are good — and then there are deals that are great! Then of course, there are some that are just too good to be true. Well, we just think we found the steal to end all steals — and it deserves a proper introduction.

Not only is this item that we found on sale under $200, it’s a piece from an incredibly coveted high-end brand that is truly perfect for the fall and winter seasons. The garment, dear friends, is this incredible Rag & Bone leather jacket that we discovered lurking on Century 21. The only catch? If you want to get it for this incredibly discount you only have today to do so — act fast while you can!

Get the Rag & Bone Toni Leather Jacket (originally $1,195) on sale for just $259 from Century 21! Plus, score an extra 25% off with the code SHOP25 at checkout — today only!

We couldn’t believe it when we saw the discount that we can score on this incredible Rag & Bone jacket. Allow Us to give you the lowdown on this deal. Century 21 is having a one day only flash sale that gets you an additional 25% off any single item, and this only runs through November 13, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. EST. All you have to do to redeem this offer is to make sure you add the SHOP25 discount code at checkout, and you’re good to go!

This Rag & Bone leather jacket was already marked down to a massive 78% off. But with the additional discount you get nearly 84% off its original price, bringing it down to just $194 — that saves you a total of $1,001! We honestly don’t know the last time that we’ve come across a deal that’s as amazing — and on a piece as stunning as this one no less!

This jacket is made from a 100% imported lamb leather shell, and is lined with a 75% cotton and 25% polyamide fabric lining. The leather has been treated to be given a bold sheen to it and appears textured, which makes for a unique and standout look. It features snap button closures that run up to the banded collar, which looks very reminiscent of the height of ’80s fashion.

Though this jacket may not be everyone’s style, there’s no denying that this deal is one of the best that we’ve ever come across — and that’s reason enough to sing its praises. We are personally obsessed with this Rag & Bone number, and even more obsessed with the price! If you need Us, we’ll be adding this jacket to our carts ASAP before our size is sold out!

