This Floral Ralph Lauren Swimsuit Will Seriously Look So Good on You





Still seeking a swimsuit so you can sail through the rest of summer in style? It’s not too late — nowhere near it! We can still grab the cutest pieces of the season and rock them before the sun sets for fall. When we wear swimsuits, we want to feel confident and fabulous, so you know we’re going designer!

Having a big-name designer bathing suit can make all the difference in our feelings about swimwear. If we were intimidated by it before, or maybe frustrated by it, things are about to change. All it takes is one swimsuit to do the trick, and voila, we’re off for a swim!

See it: Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Ditsy Floral Printed Belted One-Piece Swimsuit for just $122 at Macy’s!

We’re over trying to fade into the background in basic swimsuits and oversized cover-ups. When we’re wearing the Lauren Ralph Lauren Ditsy Floral Printed Belted One-Piece Swimsuit, we’re going to be the stars of any show. Dressing up in designer pieces doesn’t always need to mean ballgowns and fancy clutches. In this case, it means putting on this pretty one-piece and relaxing at the beach!

This swimsuit has a halter-style V-neckline, plunging in the front and tying securely at the back of the neck. It has integrated cups for a supported, structured look and feel, as well as tummy control features to smooth out our silhouette. The adorable floral print helps to accentuate our figure as well, hiding away any insecurities so we’re feeling fabulous non-stop!

This busy print features small, white and blue flowers tumbling over each other throughout, creating a gorgeous meadow over a navy blue backdrop. The only break in this print is at our natural waist, where we can slip the belt through the loops to cinch our figure! This belt is nautical-inspired with navy blue and white stripes, but our favorite part is the gold-tone Ralph Lauren logo buckle at the center!

The top half of our back will be left exposed in this swimsuit so we can soak up the sun. Only the things meant to be exposed will be exposed, though. This swimsuit has moderate bottom coverage to keep us comfortable and looking incredible, and it’s lined throughout so we don’t need to worry if we actually want to get it wet. It’s a swimsuit, after all, not a drysuit!

We think this swimsuit is so cute and flattering that we honestly are thinking of ways to wear it in our everyday life too. If we slip on a pair of high-waisted shorts and a denim jacket, it would actually be super cute. We can layer some necklaces in the space left by the V-neckline and slip on a pair of sneakers to finish off the look. Okay, we actually love that!

This swimsuit is a part of Macy’s Diamond Stud Offer, so now is an incredible time to buy. We may receive diamond cushion-cut stud earrings with our order while supplies last until September 2, 2019! We bet those would look really nice with our new designer bathing suit. Actually, we know they would. They’d really compliment the sparkle of the belt buckle! Yes, that’s it, we’re making this happen!

Not your style? Check out more from Ralph Lauren here and more swimwear available at Macy’s here!

