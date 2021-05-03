Reese Witherspoon Just Wore These Exact Retro Sneakers in Beverly Hills

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

A fresh pair of kicks is quite a literal way to start things off on the right foot. Whether that thing is a new season, a new job, a new hobby or even just a brand new day, having a new pair of sneakers really symbolizes that new beginning for you. And for your feet! Comfortable shoes really can make a big difference in your life.

Right now, we have our eye on the Tretorn Rawlins 8. It has a cool retro style, fantastic reviews and a stamp of approval from top celebrities. Even Reese Witherspoon was photographed wearing a pair just the other day!

Witherspoon stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing blue jeans, a striped blue button-up, a comfy cardigan and a face mask, with a pair of these sneakers on her feet. She wore the Dark Icing/Vintage White/Night version, and luckily for Us, Zappos has it in stock — along with a few other color combos!

These lace-up sneakers have a smooth woven upper with cowhide suede overlays and logo detailing. They have a padded collar and logo tongue, plus another logo at the back of the heel so everyone knows these are the real deal. The toe is round with a rubber bumper, while the textured rubber outsole offers traction to keep you steady on your feet. The inside is just as nice, with a breathable lining and a cushioned insole!

Reviewers are totally loving these sneakers, calling them “the most comfortable shoes” they own. One even called them “comfy as slippers.” Another explained how they switched to these after trying out a pair of Vejas, noting that the Tretorns won out and that they were “super stylish at half the price.” Others love how lightweight they are, one reviewer saying they feel like these shoes “literally weigh nothing.” Everyone is also loving their old school, super cool versatility, excited to report that they “look great with everything, from jeans to a dress”!

Witherspoon perfectly demonstrated one way to rock these shoes with jeans, but we can easily see how easily they’d work with a dress or skirt too. We want to see them with a denim skirt and cami top, but we also totally want to see them with a midi slip dress and airy jacket. They’re the best kind of white sneakers — the kind that really can go with just about anything in your wardrobe!

Now that Witherspoon was spotted in these sneakers, we wouldn’t be surprised if sizes started selling out fast — so all we have to say is that if you love them, grab them quickly! Might as well get that fresh start started!

Get the Tretorn Rawlins 8 for just $85 at Zappos with free shipping!

