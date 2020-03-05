This Breezy Slip Dress Is a Date Night Essential for Spring

We’ve made it, fellow shoppers. It’s just about that time to store our sweaterdresses away and bring out the sleeveless stunners we’ve been missing so badly. We’re definitely ready to impress this spring and summer. With so many amazing pieces to choose from, how could we not be? Honestly, just look at this versatile dress!

We need a moment to take in the perfection of this slip dress. From straps to hem, it’s exactly what sends our heart pounding in the fashion world right now. We saw it and we knew we needed it, without question. Well, there was one question, and that’s how many we should get, because all eight available versions are equally spectacular!

Get the Reformation Crimini Slipdress starting at just $77 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers are not shy about calling this “the perfect dress.” They say it’s “super flattering,” shocking those who thought they could never rock a slip dress. The “definition” it gives their body has them feeling all kinds of confident! They say it’s “so beautiful and easy to wear,” and that the “illusion of length” created by the slit gives them straight-up supermodel legs. The compliments just keep on flowing. It’s “simple yet sophisticated,” “so cute” and calling your name!

This silky dress has a V-neckline and reaches below the knee, with the slit on the left leg running high — but not too high — up the thigh. This slit detail is super charming, and when we’re thinking practically, it’s also great for crossing your legs! Back up top, you’ll find adjustable skinny straps to get you the perfect fit, and notice what you’re not seeing? Zippers, hooks or buttons! This is a slip-on style!

This dress has a straight silhouette, but its silky fabric offers great movement and comfort. As we mentioned, it’s currently available in eight colors and patterns, though sizes are disappearing left and right, so this is your best shot at grabbing your favorite. Elle, a lime green with delicate white flowers, Gracie, a pale pink with purple flowers and Toscana, a white with gorgeous blue imagery are all definitely top choices for the season. More patterns? Check out the darker Kisses, Posie and Carolina. Looking for solids? Emerald and Black will be up your alley!

When it comes to date night, this is definitely a go-to, paired with any type of heel or wedge and a clutch. Some sparkly jewelry is encouraged as well. Want to dress it down instead? Throw on a light-wash denim jacket, some sneakers and maybe a dad hat for good measure. Want to wear it in the colder seasons too? Slip it on over a fitted turtleneck, or maybe underneath a chunky knit one! A cardigan would be totally cute as well. The possibilities are endless — you just have to grab it first!

