Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is like window shopping from our couch. Every episode feels like a fashion show with designer styles and couture looks — not to mention the jaw-dropping jewelry! Most of the Housewives’ high-end wardrobe is out of our budget, but every now and then, we stumble upon a hidden gem that won’t break the bank.

One of our favorite RHOBH stars Kyle Richards loves to mix expensive with affordable. On a recent Amazon Live discussing “All Things Fashion and Beauty,” the Halloween Kills actress shared some of her top picks from Amazon. “I’m excited to talk about my favorite things!” she said. “Anyone who knows me knows that I always wear gold hoops. To me, gold hoops are a staple. Depending on what I’m wearing, I have to have different sizes for everything. These are great staples to have. Every girl needs a pair of gold hoops. These are great, light. They’re the perfect width.” It’s Richards’ signature style!

Get the Doubnine Tube Hoop Earrings Gold Lightweight Large Earrings for just $9 at Amazon!

Read on to shop more must-haves recommended by Richards!

This Night Repair Serum

“This is one of my favorite products that I talk about a lot,” said Richard. “This is a miracle. You put this on clean skin and it improves fine lines, dark spots, sun spots. It just gives your skin an overall glow. I’ve been using it for a long time. It’s really amazing. You put it on at night and you really do see a difference the next day. Everyone I know loves this stuff. This is great for evening out your skin tone.”

Get the Estee Lauder – Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II for just $60 (originally $81) at Amazon!

This Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

“These are like new on the scene these past few years,” Richards said. “It’s an important tool to have. I keep one in my car and my purse. I even use it when I’m sitting in traffic. I keep it in my fridge sometimes too. You’re supposed to push lightly and roll up. You will see a complete difference, it smoothes out under your eyes. When you’re up late at night, traveling, or you’re not sleeping enough, you need this. It really helps smooth out the lines and gets the blood flowing. I have no idea how it’s such a miracle, but it really does stuff. It doesn’t leave my side.”

Get the BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha for just $17 (originally $20) at Amazon!

These 24K Gold Eye Patches

Richards said, “The eye patches that you guys see me wear all the time, I’m actually out of them right now because I use them too much. I don’t know who invented these things, but they’re a go-to. I’ll drive in my car and just wear them. I’ll fly on a plane with them. I don’t care. These are great if you don’t sleep enough or if you’re traveling or if you had a long night. These are the first thing I use after I wash my face in the morning. Those are amazing if you wake up with lines or puffiness under your eyes.”

Get the 24K Gold Eye Mask– 20 Pairs for just $20 at Amazon!

This Set of 4 Waist Belts

“These are key to have in your wardrobe, guys,” Richards said. “These are stretchy belts that go over anything. I have them in every color. It’s a set of four. It’s just a great way to bring your waist in. it helps cinch your waist in.”

Get the Women Waist Belt Set of 4 for just $19 at Amazon!

This Wool Pea Coat

“So cute. Love that!” Richards said. “That makes me want to walk down Fifth Avenue in New York City. I love the color, camel. It’s a great length. It’s a closet. That’s another forever piece that you’ll always have in your closet. This is something that everyone has to have. It’s so chic and elevated.”

Get the chouyatou Women's Double Breasted Mid Long Wool Pea Coat for just $58 at Amazon!

This Pleated Mididress

“Here’s a great dress for the holidays,” Richards said. “Green is my favorite color. I would wear this with a low boot. I love the sleeves. It’s a good thing to have for office parties or a holiday thing or if you want to go to brunch. It’s a great staple to have in your closet for this time of year.”

Get the Milumia Women's Belted Pleated Flounce Sleeve Long Dress for just $50 at Amazon!

This Tie-Waist Wrap Sweater

“Every time my friends see a sweater with a belted waist, they’re always like, ‘This reminded me of you.’ I always like to wear a sweater with a belted waist. Sweater weather is my favorite. This is nice to cinch your waist in if a sweater looks too bulky. I just like these neutral colors. This is really soft.”

Get the KIRUNDO Women's V Neck Wrap Knit Sweater for just $38 at Amazon!

