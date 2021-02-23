Start Getting Ready for Spring in This Blooming Floral Sweatshirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are definitely ready to start getting into the spring spirit. We love our plaid winter flannels and our cable knit sweaters, but we truly miss the pastel shades and — most importantly — the florals of spring. The issue is that we still have a decent amount of cold weather to get through. Even the first half of spring tends to be too chilly for our liking.

To get into spring mode without having to commit to shivering in a tank top or mini dress, you need something like this sweatshirt in your wardrobe. It will still keep you warm, but it totally screams “spring” so you can stay warm and comfy even when the sun isn’t quite shining!

This sweatshirt is a long sleeve crewneck you can simply pull on. It has a banded hem with a matching neckline and sleeve cuffs. Simple and exactly what we love to see. What makes it suitable for spring, of course, is that big, blooming floral print all over. We love this white version, but there are a bunch of other colors and designs too!

We also love this sweatshirt because it’s just so easy to wear. Simply pull it on and slip on a pair of jeans and sneakers and you’re good to go. It’s light and thin enough that you could always layer something on top of it too if you need a little extra warmth. You could even dress it up a little bit thanks to the floral print but giving it a little tuck into a skirt and opting for a pair of ankle booties or mules!

Want to see some other floral sweatshirts you can rock while getting ready for spring and summer to really hit? We’ve got you. We found a bunch of other picks on Amazon that we are really digging for the next few months ahead. Check them out and get ready to get shopping!

If you’re looking for a hoodie, this Angashion one is a great choice. We love how the floral design is solely on the sleeves and hood!

For a more minimal design, we are in love with this SOLY HUX pullover with its simple, single rose graphic!

This MakesMeChic daisy sweatshirt has total ’90s vibes, especially with the lilac purple color!

How about a sweatshirt dress? This FINWANLO one will go perfectly with a pair of leggings or tights and boots!

For a half-zip pullover style, this Voopptaw sweatshirt is probably exactly what you’re looking for, complete with a kangaroo pocket!

