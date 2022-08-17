This Bestselling Blouse Is Ideal for Building Business Casual Outfits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we head to the office, we want to look professional — but that doesn’t mean our outfits have to appear stuffy or frumpy! Yes, we tend to pick out more modest pieces that still feel chic, but it can be difficult to find the right ones. Luckily, there’s a bestselling top we just discovered that totally fits the bill!

This blouse from Saloogoe is a massive hit with Amazon shoppers, and it’s immediately apparent why it’s this popular. The design features details that show just enough skin to make it office-appropriate, plus its simplicity makes it incredibly easy to style for a variety of occasions.

Get the Saloogoe Split V Neckline Chiffon Blouse for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

The top has a notched V-neckline which doesn’t extend particularly low or wide, which is ideal for professional settings. That said, the flowy ruffle sleeves do make it feel a bit more feminine and romantic without going overboard — which we adore! The overall fit of the top is also excellent because it’s looser, which we prefer for the office. You can wear it out or tuck it into high-waisted pants for a different silhouette. However, some shoppers say it may run a bit small in the chest area, so if you have a larger bust, it may be wise to size up.

Get the Saloogoe Split V Neckline Chiffon Blouse for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Reviewers note that this is a “perfect office shirt,” but you can do so much more with it! If you team it with a shorter skirt and heels, you can create a lovely going-out look — whether you’re bar hopping with friends or on a romantic date. The blouse also comes in a slew of sleek shades, so you have an impressive range to choose from. If you’re running out of elevated basics and want to add more to your wardrobe, this is the top for you!

See it: Get the Saloogoe Split V Neckline Chiffon Blouse for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Saloogoe and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite finds below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!