Get Up to $200 in Samsung Credit When You Reserve the Newest Galaxy Devices

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Thinking about upgrading your phone? Investing in a smartwatch? Tossing your wired earbuds in favor of going wireless? Or maybe you’ve decided to make the switch over to an Android operating system. You’re going to need multiple new devices if that’s the case!

Anyone looking for a new phone, watch or earbuds should look into Samsung’s Galaxy devices for high-level performance, sleek designs and the best of the best in top-notch tech. And, of course, you’ll want the newest models! It’s the perfect time to bring Samsung into your life, as you can reserve the newest Galaxy devices now to save big when you pre-order!

Reserve the latest Galaxy devices to get up to $200 in Samsung Credit to use for your pre-order!

We know some of you may be thinking, “Okay, but what exactly does ‘reserve’ mean in this context? How much money do I have to put down?” We understand the skepticism, but this truly is a risk-free, commitment-free reservation. You’ll only pay when you decide to pre-order — after the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Reserving simply stakes a claim on devices you want and earns you free credit to use when purchasing!

There are three new devices on the horizon. Reserve now and you’ll receive $100 in credit to use toward the new Galaxy Smartphone, $50 to put toward the Galaxy Watch and $30 to put toward the new Galaxy Buds. But that only adds up to $180, right? Reserve all three and Samsung will bump up your pre-order credit to $200!

Reserve the latest Galaxy devices to get up to $200 in Samsung Credit to use for your pre-order!

Reserving your pre-order items means reserving exclusive benefits too, including getting the highest online instant trade-in values, along with the ability to customize your style with exclusive colors. Just input your name, email and (optionally) your phone number and click the “Reserve now” button!

The details about the new phone, smartwatch and earbuds will be unveiled fully during the Galaxy Unpacked event, which you can watch live on Samsung.com on August 10 at 9 a.m. ET, but there is a bit of teasing going on too. One thing we’re looking forward to is a new way to take a selfie. It looks like you’ll soon be able to take a full-body selfie from a distance, without having to hold anything in your hand. No selfie sticks required!

On top of saving up to $200, you can even pay in four installments with Affirm once the new devices are ready for purchasing. Feel free to chat with an expert on the Samsung site if you have any questions, and remember to reserve while supplies last!

Reserve the latest Galaxy devices to get up to $200 in Samsung Credit to use for your pre-order!

Looking for more? Check out some of our other favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!