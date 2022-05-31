This Bodysuit Is the Most Stress-Free Summer Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As the summertime rolls around and we start planning our outfits, it’s become clear that the majority of options revolve around a bodysuit. It makes sense — they’re easy to wear and you can always count on them. Don’t you agree? They look great with so many different types of bottoms!

While we have plenty already, we can never have enough bodysuits in our wardrobe. They come in handy so frequently, hence why we’re always on the hunt for more. Many bodysuits tend to look similar, but the one we just spotted from Saungkuai stands out from the pack. It has a flattering neckline that we’re completely captivated by, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Get the Saungkuai Women’s Notch V Neck Short Sleeve Thong Bodysuit for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

What makes this bodysuit special is the notched collar, which creates what may be one of the most flattering necklines on the market. It’s primarily square, but shows off a little bit of extra skin right at the center. It’s not particularly revealing, but certainly doesn’t feel overly modest either. The neckline looks elegant thanks to the shorter sleeves, which is why we’re thinking it may be a hit for the summer event season!

Bodysuits like this are always dependable. You can wear it casually with jeans or dress it up with the right mini skirt or sleek slacks. The best part about bodysuits is that they’re a breeze to reach for if you’re thinking about going for a tucked-in look. There’s no need to re-adjust your ensemble, as it’s already in place thanks to the design. That’s essentially what you’ll receive if you scoop up this bodysuit! It’s a staple piece that you can wear day in and day out. It’s comfortable, versatile and will always look fashion-forward. If you’re in need of a serious staple to add to your wardrobe, you’ve met your match! This bodysuit is calling your name — swoon!

