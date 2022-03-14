This Classic Moto Jacket Is Made for the Chillier Days of Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we feel the winter melting away, we tend to get a little bit ahead of ourselves. As excited as we are for the warmer days to arrive, they’re not quite here just yet. There are still plenty of chilly evenings in the cards before spring is in full swing, and we want to keep light jackets on deck when the situation calls for them.

No matter what’s currently trending, a moto jacket like the one we spotted from Scoop will always look amazing! You can team it with so many different ensembles, and we love that we were able to find this style for an incredible price.

This jacket has all of the timeless moto elements that are true to the staple design. It offers notched lapels with metal button details, a zipper closure that extends to the top and more hardware details that give it the edginess that’s associated with the style. Sure, it’s a more feminine version of what you would see a true biker wear — but it nails the aesthetic nonetheless!

The jacket is made from faux leather, so it’s fully vegan — but don’t stress. It looks like the real deal! Shoppers say that they’re impressed with the jacket’s quality and note that the material feels “soft” on the inside and out. You can pick it up in either versatile black or a bright red shade, and both options are excellent! If you’re looking for the more flexible of the two, the back is the obvious way to go — but if you feel like being bold with your style, the red is a strong choice!

A jacket like this one can transition into multiple seasons throughout the year — and well beyond the spring months. In fact, with the right tweaks, you’ll actually be able to wear it year-round with a variety of ensembles. Seriously — it will complement dresses, leggings, jeans and even sweats! If you don’t already have a moto jacket or need a new one in your life, this may be the option you’ve been waiting for. Who knew your next style steal would be waiting at Walmart? Us!

