Blocked! No, no, not that kind of blocked. Phone numbers and social media have nothing to do with this. This is the good kind of blocking. Possibly our favorite, even. We’re talking about color-blocking! And how about some texture-blocking while we’re at it? Why have your cake when you truly can eat it too?

The reason we’re raving about blocking is because we’ve found a sweater that makes Us swoon. A ton of other Amazon shoppers are on the same boat too, so we thought you’d like to join the party. Once you see this knit, it’s certainly hard to resist. Especially when it’s on sale!

Get the shermie Long-Sleeve Crew Neck Pullover Sweater (originally $34) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater is pullover style with a crew neckline. It has a relaxed, slightly oversized fit, so it’s a little bit long and a little bit loose, but neither baggy nor tight. It’s also soft and cozy, which are obviously winning details from any sweater.

Let’s talk about the unique blocking in this popular piece. First, stemming from the neckline is a V accent reaching down the chest, playing with texture as it has a knit with larger stitching than the rest of the sweater. Another V shape starts to take form around the waist and hips, this time contrasting with the color white and a ribbed texture instead, reaching all the way down to the hem. Even cooler? There are a couple of sleeve panels in this same ribbed white design!

It doesn’t surprise Us that shoppers are calling this sweater, which comes in multiple colorways, one of their favorite Amazon purchases ever. It could be one of your favorite purchases ever, period! Considering how cute and chic you’ll feel when you’re wearing it, it’s not simply just a garment. It’s a confidence booster — and a compliment magnet!

Whether you’re rocking this sweater with a pair of jeans and sneakers, tucking the front into a skirt with heeled boots or going full comfy with leggings and a pair of sherpa-lined boots, we have a feeling you’re going to smile every time you put it on and see yourself in the mirror. Don’t forget to snap a selfie!

