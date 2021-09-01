Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just when we were finally developing a tan, summer is almost over. But don’t throw on your flannels and chunky knits just yet! We still have one more holiday weekend, and you better believe we’re going to live it up. Since Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, it’s time to go out with a bang. And we’re not just talking about fireworks — we’re ready for some major fashion moments. Back in the day, this was also considered your last chance to wear white. Luckily, we don’t subscribe to those antiquated fashion rules! To loosely quote Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods, “Whoever said you can’t wear white after Labor Day was seriously disturbed.”

A crisp white tee is a staple all year long. Plus, we’re suckers for a snowy sweater (hence the name “winter white”). That said, there’s something special about wearing white when you have a sunkissed glow. Whether you’re heading to a pool party, a BBQ or a parade on Labor Day, you’ll be dressed to impress in any of these all-white ensembles. From matching sets to cover-ups, we’ve got you covered. Read on for more!

21 All-White Looks to Rock on Labor Day and Beyond

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be the life of the party in this stunning embroidered sundress from BerryGo. Get ready to receive compliments all day long!

2. We Also Love: This ECOWISH tie-front mididress is truly timeless. The classic silhouette was made for a sunny summer soirée.

3. Don’t Sleep on This Pick: We found the most flattering white maxi on the market. This off-the-shoulder number is super soft and comfortable, and it even comes with pockets!

Bathing Suits

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This white one-piece is a crowd-pleaser! We’re obsessed with the ruched detailing and added tummy control.

5. We Also Love: Soak up the sun in this top-rated triangle bikini. Shoppers highly recommend the swimsuit for its great fit and coverage!

6. Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Stand out while laying out in this one-shoulder one-piece from MOLYBELL, featuring a cutout and bowknot for some extra flair.

Cover-Ups

7. Our Absolute Favorite: So happy we discovered this dream beach cover-up! You can even style it as a cardigan with a pair of leggings or jeans.

8. We Also Love: A cover-up that is just as cute as your bathing suit? Say less. Those tassels are such a fun touch!

9. Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Make a fashion statement with this boho cover-up from FANCYINN. We can’t get enough of the crochet trim!

Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite: For a dressier Labor Day look, try this chic pom-pom long-sleeve blouse. It’s a versatile top that can take you from daytime to date night!

11. We Also Love: This LYANER ruffled crop top will definitely make a splash at a pool party! You can style this flirty find with a pair of high-waisted jeans or a flowy skirt.

12. Don’t Sleep on This Pick: We’re swooning over this silky ivory cami from The Drop. The drapey cowl neckline is so romantic!

Matching Sets

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Keep it effortlessly cool in this trendy two-piece set from MISSACTIVER. Street style has never been so easy.

14. We Also Love: Want to get in a quick workout before your Labor Day plans? Go from the gym to the beach in this highly rated workout set.

15. Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Stay cozy in this ZESICA pullover sweatsuit. We’ll be rocking this loungewear look well into winter.

Rompers

16. Our Absolute Favorite: For an instantly elevated ensemble, try this tiered romper from Acelitt. And for under $30, it’s a steal!

17. We Also Love: This soft and stretchy jumpsuit was made for a lazy weekend. It’s the socially acceptable version of wearing sweats to a party!

18. Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Celebrate the final days of summer in this Linsery off-the-shoulder romper. Yes, please to those flouncy sleeves!

Summer Sweaters

19. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re smitten with this slouchy summer sweater. It’s the perfect pullover for a beach day!

20. We Also Love: Looking for a lightweight cardigan that will keep you warm in any season? Go for this draped sweater from TASAMO, your new wardrobe staple.

21. Don’t Sleep on This Pick: This oversized knit crewneck gets rave reviews! Influencer Jessica Smith (@reefrainaria) said, “This is probably the best sweater I have ever ordered off Amazon!” End summer on a high note with this must-have for fall!

