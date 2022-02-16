Shoppers Are ‘Obsessed’ With This Tank Top From Kim Kardashian’s Skims Brand

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Say you’re packing for an upcoming vacation (spring break, anyone?). You’re clearly going to need some fire lewks for day and night — along with layering pieces, pajamas and accessories. And don’t forget about a comfy outfit for the plane! But one closet staple that always slips our mind is a simple tank top. It’s the glue that holds so many ensembles together, and yet we never prioritize finding the perfect piece.

Our drawers are full of various strappy options, but none of them fit just right. We need a tank that is super soft, flattering and versatile — the type of top you can wear on its own in warmer weather or style under sweaters in the winter. Leave it to Kim Kardashian to create the tank of our dreams for her brand Skims. This cotton rib tank is the epitome of an elevated basic, and you need it in your life. In fact, one of our favorite influencers Tinx just said, “I love the Skims tanks and tees,” so you know they’re cool. Keep reading to learn more about the top that shoppers highly recommend.

Get the Skims Cotton Rib Tank for just $34 at Nordstrom!

The Skims Cotton Rib Tank is a classic article of clothing. Featuring ribbed stretch cotton fabric, this scoop-neck tank hits right at the waist for a no-tuck fit that won’t ride up. You can wear this top as loungewear, sleepwear or everyday wear. It’s ideal for layering! Available in nine Kardashian-approved neutral colors, this tank goes with virtually any outfit.

Get the Skims Cotton Rib Tank for just $34 at Nordstrom!

Does this Skims tank actually live up to the hype? Just read these reviews to find out! “If I could only take one tank top to a desert island it’d be this one!” declared one shopper. “Nice material that isn’t thin, and the best part — it doesn’t ride up! Such a good length on the torso and so comfortable! Get this tank, it’s worth it!” Sounds like the hype is real. “I’m in love with the tank!” another customer gushed. “The quality is amazing! It’s super light and comfortable! Now I want them in all colors!”

It doesn’t stop there — the praise kept pouring in! “Obsessed with these tanks,” said one shopper. “I will buy them over and over again. Sizing on point and holds you in without being restricting.” Ant another reviewer reported, “This top is amazing. From the quality, the feel, the way I feel secure in it. Everything! Purchased in every color! Definitely giving me my Kim K fantasy! HIGHLY RECOMMEND.”

Keep up with the Kardashians in this essential everyday tank from Skims.

See it! Get the Skims Cotton Rib Tank for just $34 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Explore more from Skims here and shop all other tops from Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!