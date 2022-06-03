This Strapless Jumpsuit May Be Your Comfiest Summer Ensemble

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you don’t feel like wearing a dress but want that same vibe, a jumpsuit is your best option. They’re just as comfortable, flowy and easy to wear, but offer a few significant advantages as well. For starters, in the summer, the extra fabric between the legs can help to prevent chafing — which dresses simply can’t do. You also don’t have to worry about a jumpsuit accidentally blowing up if it’s windy out. See? There are many reasons to reach for a trusty jumpsuit!

That said, there are different styles to wear for varying occasions, and if you’re in the market for a casual version, it doesn’t get much better than this one from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara! It just dropped as a part of the line’s summer collection, and we predict it’s going to be a massive hit for the season.

Get the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Strapless Jumpsuit for $34 at Walmart!

We adore this jumpsuit because once you decide to wear it, you’re essentially good to go. All you have to do is slip on the ensemble, pick out which shoes to wear, add a purse and you’re all set! It has a strapless design that’s ideal for sweltering days, and a fit that doesn’t cling to the body in an uncomfortable fashion. The top and pant legs are loose, but you still get an hourglass-style silhouette thanks to the belt which cinches in the waist. The hem on this jumpsuit has a layered, scalloped aesthetic that enhances the flowy movement. Effortless glamour!

You can currently score this ensemble in chic black or a fun tropical navy blue and white print. While we wish there were more options to choose from, both of these jumpsuits are absolutely gorgeous! It’s also available in sizes starting at XXS and extend up to 3XL, which is always something we appreciate. A range of body types can get their hands on this jumpsuit, and chances are, it will look incredible every time. We want to spend less time thinking about what to wear and more time out and about with friends this summer, and this jumpsuit can help Us all accomplish exactly that.

