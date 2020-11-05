Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s that time of year when our skin has officially lost all that remained of its summer glow. That sun-kissed shimmer has faded and dulled. Bummer. But what if you could get it back — no sun required? No tanning beds or chemical-filled self-tanners either. Just a couple of minutes of your time. We’re obviously in!

We all know about Sol de Janeiro’s famous Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, but have you tried the brand’s GlowMotions Glow Oils yet? You may recognize their power from the 2018 Met Gala, where they were seen on Kate Upton, Scarlett Johansson, Tiffany Haddish, Yara Shahidi and Lily Aldridge. The theme that year was “Heavenly Bodies,” so the angelic shimmer was absolutely perfect!

Upton’s look especially stood out to Us, to the point where we still think about it to this day. Makeup artist Tracy Murphy glammed up the model with a nude lip and golden eyes, and her skin was positively glowing thanks to this oil. Murphy told E!, “I used the Ipanema Sunset Glow Oil on Kate’s arms and legs, really blending it in for an even all over glow. I used a foundation brush and buffed it in around the collarbones, neck and décolletage. The result is stunning!”

Note that the Ipanema Sunset Oil was renamed soon after that and is now known as the Rio Sunset Oil — and yes, it’s in stock! It’s a translucent champagne shimmer that “dances on your body to catch the perfect light,” and it’s one of three shades. There’s also Copacabana Bronze, a warm bronze tint that’s “Brazilian-beachy down to your toes,” and Carnaval Queen, a dewy pink luster that “reigns supreme with a rosy glow that makes your skin come alive.” There’s also a full-size duo you can grab of Rio Sunset and Copacabana Bronze for just $55!

These ethereal glow oils are “all about highlighting your best assets and putting your body in the best light,” but they do even more than that. They contain ingredients like cupuaçu butter, açaí oil and coconut oil, nourish, heal, condition and protect. Plus, as expected of Sol de Janeiro, they smell amazing, with notes including pistachio, almond, vanilla and salted caramel. One reviewer said the scent was “to die for”!

These vegan, cruelty-free, sustainably-sourced oils can be used on your body or your face. Feel free to mix the formula with your foundation too. If you’re putting it on your body, it’s recommended that you skip moisturizing for best results. Then prepare to wear it everywhere! As another of the nearly 1,400 reviewers said, it “looks amazing in the sun or even in dim lighting like at a restaurant.” No Met Gala invite required — though we’d still appreciate one!

