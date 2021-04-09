9 Spring Trends to Shop From Boohoo — Starting at Just $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You ready for this? We hope so, because boohoo isn’t messing around. Practically everything on the site is a full 60% right now, which means your spring wardrobe is about to take a turn for the fabulous!

We’ve picked out nine pieces that represent some of spring 2021’s top fashion trends, and we know they’ll be wardrobe essentials come summer too. These prices are phenomenal, so don’t miss out on these deals — and don’t wait too long or your size could sell out!

This Tiered Dress

Tiered dresses are really the best of both worlds. They’re completely adorable, but they’re also so comfortable since they have looser fits. This one is nice and airy for warm weather too!

Get the Strappy Tiered Cotton Smock Dress (originally $30) for just $12 at boohoo!

This Shirred Top

Shirred pieces are everywhere right now, and this top combines the stretchy trend with an off-the-shoulder neckline and an adorable ruffle trim. Love!

Get the Extreme Shirred Satin Crop (originally $30) for just $12 at boohoo!

These Pom-Pom Shorts

The tropical print. The pom-pom trim. The comfy, relaxed fabric. The flattering, high-rise silhouette. The elasticized waistband. Do we need to go on? Everything about these shorts is stunning!

Get the Palm Print Pom Pom Runner Shorts (originally $24) for just $10 at boohoo!

These Clear Sandals

Clear shoes are always interesting because they do less to distract from your outfit, but at the same time, they’re often the power piece that really makes your look stand out. These sandals have clear block heels at about 2½ inches, plus clear straps at the ankle and toes!

Get the Low Clear Barely There Heels (originally $56) for just $22 at boohoo!

This Oversized Shirt Dress

You pretty much can’t go wrong with an oversized piece right now, but oversized button-downs like this are really key to rocking the trend. We love that this one is long enough to wear as a dress!

Get the Oversized Dippped Hem Shirt Dress (originally $50) for just $20 at boohoo!

This Two-Piece Set

A matching set is always a good start to a chic outfit, and this top-and-skirt set takes it to the next level with details like puff sleeves, buttons, pleated fabric and ruffles!

Get the Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Top & Ruffle Mini (originally $50) for just $20 at boohoo!

This Wrap-Style Romper

This romper having a wrap-style bodice means you’re getting one of the most flattering fits around. You’re also getting a very pretty floral print in this case. You could definitely dress this piece up or down!

Get the Floral Frill Tie Waist Flippy Playsuit (originally $40) for just $16 at boohoo!

This Bucket Hat

Any bucket hat will land you on a “best dressed” list this spring, but the Renaissance-inspired print on this one is what’s going to land you in that top spot!

Get the Renaissance Print Bucket Hat (originally $24) for just $10 at boohoo!

This Blazer Dress

This is one of our favorite emerging trends. This blazer dress has a chic, classic look, but the asymmetrical hem adds some futuristic flair that’s sure to catch compliments!

Get the Petite Asymmetric Blazer Dress (originally $60) for just $24 at boohoo!

