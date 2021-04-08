17 Top Spring Trends You Can Shop on Amazon for Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring weather has officially begun to make itself known, so now that we can start dressing for the season, here’s the question: What’s in? What kinds of pieces do you need this year if you want to be a fashion icon in your town, at your job, on vacation and on your Instagram feed?

We’ve got you covered! We’ve picked out 17 pieces that are sure to be compliment magnets this spring and keep you perfectly on trend. The best part? We found examples of every single trend on Amazon, which means they’re affordable and they ship fast. Let’s get to them!

17 Top Fashion Trends for Spring 2021

1. Statement Sleeves

Puff sleeves, butterfly sleeves, bell sleeves, balloon sleeves — any sleeve that makes a statement is going to automatically elevate your outfit!

This puff-sleeve Romwe top even has ruffle details to really make it a wardrobe must-have!

2. Two-Tone Jeans

You’ve seen stars like Gigi Hadid rock this look, and more and more brands are coming out with their own versions!

These WDIRARA color-block jeans perfectly capture the two-tone trend, and they even have a stylish straight-leg fit!

3. Cow Print

Leopard prints and snakeskin prints will always be classics, but cow print has emerged in a big way!

This cow print Verdusa cami would be so cute with a pair of high-rise denim shirts and sneakers!

4. Sweater Vests

Sweater vests are back and better than ever, as seen on top models like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner!

This houndstooth SAFRISIOR sweater vest is becoming a huge hit on Amazon, and for good reason!

5. Oversized Button-Ups

Airy, breezy, beachy — lightweight, oversized button-up shirts are an easy way to make sure your outfit is effortlessly chic!

This linen-blend Minibee blouse caught our eye because it reminded Us of something we’d see on Katie Holmes!

6. Rectangular Sunglasses

This retro style of sunnies is basically part of the modern model’s uniform, and now that the sun is starting to shine longer and longer each day, we definitely need a pair!

These Dollger sunglasses can seriously transform a look, even if you’re just wearing a plain tee and jeans!

7. Paper Bag Shorts

This trend is one of our favorites because it’s cute, flattering and comfy all at once!

These SweatyRocks shorts have that high-rise, crinkled waistband we love, plus a relaxed fit that’s essential for sunny weekends!

8. Colorful Denim Jackets

A denim jacket will always be a spring essential, but trading in the classic blue for a more unexpected shade is really going to make your look pop!

This Buffalo David Bitton jacket comes in a pale pink that automatically brings a smile to our face!

9. Blazer Dresses

We recently saw Hailey Bieber wear a blazer as a dress, and now we want to channel that look every single day!

This Floerns blazer dress will turn you into a VIP in any room or situation!

10. Bucket Hats

If you’re going to stay on trend this spring, a bucket hat is a can’t-miss purchase. Plus, it protects your eyes and your skin from the sun!

This fan-favorite ZLYC bucket hat comes in all different versions with adorable embroidered designs in front. ’90s nostalgia, activated!

11. Co-Ord Sets

Mixing and matching is always fun, but completely matching your top and bottom is actually the way to go right now. It makes getting dressed easier too!

Is there anything on Earth cuter than this MakeMeChic crop top and skirt set?

12. Retro Windbreakers

A windbreaker is a great thing to own during the rainier parts of spring — for obvious reasons. A colorful, retro one, however, will turn those blustery days into an opportunity to make a fashion statement!

The rainbow stripes on this SweatyRocks windbreaker are honestly making Us wish the wind would start to pick up a little!

13. Chain Necklaces

We’re seeing this trend more and more lately, especially on stars like soon-to-be Bachelorette host Tayshia Adams!

This top-rated Miabella necklace is made of gold-plated sterling silver and comes in seven different lengths!

14. Satin Skirts

The slinky, silky satin trend isn’t going anywhere, and now that skirt season is here, we’re making the most of it!

This cheetah print Keasmto skirt will go beautifully with anything from a band tee to a button-up blouse!

15. Mock/Turtleneck Tank Tops

Switching up a neckline to a mock or turtleneck style is one of the best secrets to upgrading your warm weather style. We’ve seen Chrissy Teigen rock this style!

See how this Daily Ritual top majorly levels up the look of jeans and sandals?

16. Pastel Sneakers

You can’t go wrong with white sneakers, but opting for a pastel shade is an excellent way to say you take fashion risks — and they always pay off!

This Lugz slip-on sneaker comes in light purple, pink and more pretty shades!

17. Florals

Did you really think we’d do a list of spring trends without including florals? They’re always going to be a top spring trend, and rightfully so!

It doesn’t get more “spring” than this beloved Dokotoo dress!

