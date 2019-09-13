



Step into any closet, any time, anywhere. What’s the one thing everyone will see at first glance? Shoes . . . lots and lots of shoes! From heels to sandals, it’s one fabulous pair after another. Now, no matter how much the specific styles vary from one closet to another, what’s the one style guaranteed to be in every single one of them? Sneakers!

Sneakers are an everyday essential. Whether we’re hitting the gym or struggling to survive our commute to work, each and every single one of Us has our own go-to pair. Now, as great as those sneakers may be, what if there were something even greater? If you want more out of your shoes, turn to this sleek sneaker that will elevate your everyday looks in a matter of seconds. Consider Us sold!

See it: Grab a pair of the adidas Nite Jogger Sneakers (originally $130) now with prices starting at just $65, available at Nordstrom!

Want to update your sneaker wardrobe but not quite sure where to start? We’ve got you and your feet covered. Kick all of your other sneakers to the curb, and step ahead in style with the adidas Nite Jogger Sneaker. It’s the perfect shoe to put our best foot forward in.

The sneaker sizzles! It’s available in not one sensational shade, but two. First, there’s the Ice Mint/ Clear Mint shade, which is hard to resist. The diluted turquoise color is paired to perfection with subtle hints of grey and an all-white base. It’s great for anyone looking to slowly step outside of their comfort zone and away from those all-white sneakers we’ve grown accustomed to. It’ll easily work with any T-shirt and legging in our wardrobe, and will pop out in the best way possible at any HIIT class or gym. The only thing we could ever possibly love more? The other pair!

Looking to kick your style up more than a few notches? Step into the Rose Gold/Vapor Pink/Black. This trifecta of shades will stand out in any crowded room and do so in the most fashion-forward of ways. Reviewers loved how the metallic shade looked “holographic,” with many calling it “cute” and “fashionable.” It’s even a great and refreshing alternative for anyone looking to trade in those outdated gold or silver metallic sneakers we’ve grown tired of.

See it: Grab a pair of the adidas Nite Jogger Sneakers (originally $130) now with prices starting at just $65, available at Nordstrom!

Sure, the colors are amazing, but what really attracted so many reviewers? How well this sneaker fit. So many reviewers couldn’t get over how “comfortable the insole was” and how it felt like a slipper. This sneaker’s removable OrthoLite insole comes equipped with a boost in cushioning. What does that mean exactly? According to one reviewer, it’s like “walking on a pillow.”

Other reviewers were also huge fans of the mesh nylon material. It’s lightweight, breathable, and perfect any time of the year…including those hot summer days. The mesh material will leave our feet feeling cool in even the hottest of temperatures, making this the perfect shoe for any long jogs or runs.

Speaking of those long runs, did we mention the best part about the metallic shade? When heading out for any of those nighttime walks or jogs, the metallic shades will reflect light, which means that this sneaker will have Us shining bright, even when it’s dark outside!

See it: Grab a pair of the adidas Nite Jogger Sneakers (originally $130) now with prices starting at just $65, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional adidas pieces, more sneakers and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!