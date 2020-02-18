This Sunday Riley 3-Piece Skincare Kit Is Under $50 — On Sale Now

Sunday Riley is one of the best skincare brands on the market — period! With tons of high-profile celebrity fans and countless glowing reviews from loyal shoppers, it’s safe to say that pretty much any of their products is worth a try.

The only downside is that sometimes their serums and cleansers can be on the pricier side. Of course, there are usually ways to score a sample or two — but that just doesn’t feel quite as exciting. What if we told you that you can nab a full three-step skincare regimen from Sunday Riley for less than $50?

Get the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Kit (3 piece) (originally $65) on sale for just $45, available at Dermstore!

Yes, it’s true. This amazing set from Sunday Riley is perfect for anyone that’s looking to diversify their current skincare routine and introduce some new products into their lives — without breaking the bank! Inside, you’ll find three different items from their C.E.O. line, all of which are seriously rich in vitamin C.

Vitamin C is incredible when you want to make your skin look healthier and more radiant. These products utilize its topical form, known as THD Ascorbate, which can not only brighten the appearance of skin but also fight against signs of aging caused by stress or other environmental factors.

Get the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Kit (3 piece) (originally $65) on sale for just $45, available at Dermstore!

The set contains the C.E.O. C + E Micro-Dissolve Cleansing Oil, the C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum and the C.E.O. C + E antiOXIDANT Protect + Repair Moisturizer. The oil can be used on either wet or dry skin and gently clears it of makeup and other pollutants. The serum can then be applied to cleansed skin, and you round out the routine with the moisturizer. All of these products can be used twice a day — in the morning and at night. Easy, right?

With the help of this set you can figure out which products you like best, and which ones you might want to buy the full-size versions of. The serum is definitely a major bestseller and despite its small size (0.5 ounce), it can last you a long time — and the other two items are sure to be equally as beneficial. After a few weeks of consistent use, you might want to go for just one of these products or buy all three! Regardless, picking up this set is the best and most cost-efficient way to give the Sunday Riley C.E.O. line a proper try. Here’s to clear skin!

See it: Get the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Kit (3 piece) (originally $65) on sale for just $45, available at Dermstore!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Sunday Riley and shop all of the skincare kits and value sets available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!