Move Over, Sun In! Get Beachy Highlights on Dark Hair — Without the Salon

Why must lightening our hair always be such a struggle? Making it darker is pretty simple, but if we want a few highlights, it means expensive, long trips to the salon — over and over again. Brunettes specifically need more upkeep for natural-looking, beachy highlights. Even finding an appointment can sometimes feel impossible!

There’s also the fact that bleach is damaging, as are products like Sun In — which could also lead to yellow brassiness. That’s why when we discovered Suntouched, we thought it was too good to be true. The reviews and ingredients, however, made it clear that this is the real deal!

This lightening spray is specifically formulated for brunettes, made to lighten even very dark hair (levels one through six). It claims to lighten hair up to three shades — no bleach necessary. You could see major results after just one use too. Simply spray on wet or dry hair, comb through and blow dry for a few minutes, or just go out in the sun. Definitely a much more affordable, much faster option than the salon!

This hair lightener contains natural extracts like chamomile, lemon peel and pineapple, plus hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and glycerin to keep hair hydrated and healthy. The heat-activated technology helps to create natural-looking highlights, while the integrated purple toner aims to neutralize brassy tones!

This formula is also vegan and cruelty-free, and it contains no alcohol, aluminum, ammonia or sulfates, on top of being bleach-free. It has 100% recycled packaging too!

This gradual lightener, designed for all hair types, claims to start showing results after just a couple of hours, but it’s recommended that you wait overnight for full results. Want to go another shade up? Repeat after a few days, giving your hair time to rest in between.

This product has excellent reviews, so definitely check out people’s before-and-after photos to be fully convinced. Shoppers say it “just works perfectly” and that it “drastically” made a difference in their hair after just one or two uses. They’re “so impressed and happy with the results,” and they love how “gentle and effective it is.” Of course, the fact that they “save a lot of money” is huge too. As one reviewer said, “you will absolutely get your desired hair,” and we are definitely on board with that.

Oh, and as a bonus, you’ll notice on the buying page that there’s a formula for light hair too if you’re already a blonde. Not sure which one is right for you? Take Suntouched’s hair quiz to see which products are best for your hair!

