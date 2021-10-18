These Stretchy Faux-Leather Pants Pair Perfectly With All Your Sweaters

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing leather pants is such a rockstar move. We adore how they look, but if you’ve ever worn them, you know how difficult they are to slide into. Ross from Friends certainly does! There have been countless times when we’ve attempted to try them on in dressing rooms hoping for the best — and they simply didn’t work out as planned.

But that can all change when you have the right pair of pants, like these beauties from TAMEYA. They’re made from vegan leather, which may be easier to rock than the real deal — plus, they boast a wide leg which gives you more room to move!

Get the TAMEYA Women’s High Waisted Straight Wide Leg Faux Leather Pants for just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Many consumers feel that faux leather is much more manageable than the authentic material, which is why we’re super excited about these pants! They offer a mid-rise fit and a roomy silhouette with an elastic waistband. Basically, you can slip them on and off as easily as sweats or joggers. Talk about a major upgrade!

These particular pants come in four color options — one black version and three different shades of brown. Each pick is swoon-worthy and versatile, and they will all seamlessly complement your collection of fall sweaters. You can tuck in tighter knits and turtlenecks for a form-fitting ensemble — or throw on slouchier sweaters for a more relaxed vibe. This aesthetic is seriously influencer-approved, so be prepared for compliments and questions about where you scooped up these bottoms.

These pants provide the gift of range. You can appear casual or dressed-up instantly by switching out the coordinating top and shoes. As many of Us tend to have relatively compact closets, we prefer to pick up items that go the distance — and these pants have what it takes. If you love the look of leather and want to feel comfy for everyday wear, these pants may just be the perfect place to start!

