A pair of pants can be tricky to commit to if you’re shopping online. You can’t try them on until they arrive at your doorstep, and unless you are easily able to measure your body and compare it to the sizing chart, the actual fit and feel may not match up.

Even if you take all of these factors into consideration, some unplanned hiccups can still occur. But luckily, there are some options out there which strive to give you a perfect fit without a hitch! That’s what you’ll reportedly receive with these dress pants from Tapata — shoppers claim they have finally been able to snag slacks that actually look great on their frame.

Get the Tapata Women’s Stretchy Bootcut Dress Pants for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

These pants are simple and ideal for work, though you could certainly figure out how to dress them down if you want to get creative. A white tee and a cardigan will be ultra-cute come fall, for starters! They offer a mid-rise fit in the hips and are made from a stretchy ponte knit material that essentially feels more like a pair of leggings or yoga pants instead of actual slacks. That’s a win, right?

But the most impressive feature these pants possess are the four different inseam lengths you’re able to choose from. Take your pick from Petite, Regular, Long and Tall sizes, and if you aren’t sure which category you fall into, there’s a handy chart which can help you figure it out.

In addition, there’s also a slew of classic color options available, which are fairly standard. Your essential neutrals are included in the lineup, with one checkered option and one pinstripe pick also up for grabs. Each all have the same sizing available, so you’re scoring a custom fit no matter what you decide to go for! If you’ve struggled finding quality pants that truly fit the way they should, give these slacks a try. Oh, and did we mention they come complete with roomy pockets? Swoon — your workwear wardrobe has officially met its match.

